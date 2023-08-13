Naruto decoded: Where to begin, what to know, and where to watch

Naruto, a creation of Masashi Kishimoto, isn't just another anime; it's a saga that weaves fantasy-style ninjas into a richly crafted world. The narrative unfolds in rustic nations where ninjas replace conventional armies. Characters like Naruto Uzumaki, our determined protagonist, dream of becoming the revered Hokage, leading to a series of adventures.

Naruto’s journey

Naruto is an emotional rollercoaster that resonates with shonen anime enthusiasts. Themes of friendship, perseverance, and chasing one's dreams are intertwined with vibrant action. Drawing inspiration from Dragon Ball, Naruto boasts dynamic battles, captivating transformations, and comedic brilliance that fans adore.

Starting the Naruto journey is as exciting as it is easy. Begin with Episode 1 if you're diving into the anime. But remember, Naruto consists of two parts: the original series and its sequel, Naruto Shippuden. Filler episodes, while optional, can be skipped. Guides are available to help you sift through the canon and filler episodes. Opting for the manga? The 74-volume journey unfolds the narrative swiftly, allowing you to savor the tale at your own pace.

At its core, Naruto follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a spirited ninja with an indomitable will. Born with a powerful beast sealed within him, Naruto yearns to overcome his past and become a respected village leader. "Naruto's pursuit of acceptance and dreams resonates with everyone," a fan shared with Comicbook.

READ MORE: Naruto new episodes to release soon? Find out when popular anime returns

Where and how to start?

For those ready to embark on Naruto's adventure, deciding where to begin matters. The original Naruto series spans 220 episodes, introducing its characters and world. Naruto Shippuden, the sequel, picks up the story and takes it to new heights. "Newcomers should start with the original series," suggests a fan, "then transition to Shippuden for the full experience."

For eager fans, accessing Naruto is a breeze. Manga volumes are available online and in stores, while streaming platforms cater to your viewing preferences. Crunchyroll, Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu offer Naruto's episodes, allowing you to choose your preferred language and subtitles.

Reading vs. Watching

If you're a fan of dynamic action, heartfelt camaraderie, and unyielding determination, Naruto is your calling. Its vibrant battles, themes of friendship, and underdog story mirror the legendary Dragon Ball franchise. As one fan commented, "Naruto blends action and emotion seamlessly, much like our beloved Dragon Ball."

If time is of the essence, consider reading the manga – 74 volumes rich in storytelling. Alternatively, the anime captures the essence with its episodes available on streaming platforms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Naruto movies in an order: Here's the correct way to watch them all