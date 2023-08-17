Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Expected release date, streaming details and more

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are ecstatic as they await the possible release of the anime's third season. The anime, adapted from Gege Akutami’s manga, has captivated viewers with its supernatural tale. While the current second season has captivated audiences, fans are eager to learn when they can look forward to more of Yuji Itadori's thrilling adventures and battles against curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 release date speculations

As of now, there's no official release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and no confirmation from the creators about its renewal. However, there's good news on the horizon. Based on the pattern of the previous seasons and the gap between them, fans can speculate that Season 3 might hit screens around 2026-2027.

Considering the first season's premiere between 2020 and 2021, and the second season's expected run until 2024, this estimated time frame holds a promise for the continuation of the anime's gripping storyline.

Where and how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

If Season 3 gets the green light, fans can anticipate its release on the MBS and TBS Japanese broadcast networks, mirroring the earlier seasons' accessibility. Additionally, streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll is expected, ensuring viewers worldwide can join the action-packed journey.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen encapsulates the tale of Yuji Itadori, an ordinary high school student with extraordinary strength. His life takes a supernatural twist when he consumes the cursed finger of Ryomen Sukuna to save a classmate. Thus begins his journey, entangled with curses and sorcery, under the mentorship of Satoru Gojo at Tokyo Jujutsu High School.

