Justin And Hailey Bieber Step Out Together To Visit Church For First Time After Welcoming Their Son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber, along with his wife, Hailey Bieber, stepped out in public for the first time after the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber. The popular Hollywood couple were seen heading for a church service on Wednesday, September 25, nearly a month after Hailey gave birth to their first child.

The Peaches singer was seen donning a red hoodie with a cowboy hat and glasses. Bieber also paired his deep-neck hoodie with black tracks and plushy sandals. The musician was spotted sipping drinks from his Papa Bear mug.

As for Hailey, the new mom dressed in a black top, blue jeans and leopard print coat and bag, paired with glasses.

Meanwhile, the course close to Bieber shared Justin’s feelings over becoming a boy dad. He said to the entertainment portal, "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin.” They further added, “He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

Last week, too, the insiders mentioned to the People Magazine that the family of three looked quite in love, as Bieber has "been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born" and "wants to focus on being a great dad and husband." Hailey is also doing great in terms of her health, the source continued, and she has gone out on a few occasions without the baby.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Is In ‘Happy Bubble’ Since Son’s Birth, Focused To ‘Being A Great Dad And Husband’

The popular couple of Hollywood announced the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23 by sharing a picture of his toe in his mother’s hands, on their social media platform. Alongside, the duo wrote the caption, "WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

Justin also shared the insights of him being on Daddy duties, along with a few pictures of his wife and friends, the Baby singer shared a post of his adorable “papa bear” mug.

Recently, Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated six years of their marriage in a lowkey way. Posting the pictures from their wedding day, Hailey wrote in the caption, “6 years🤍💍.” She further wrote, “Love you baby.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in 2018, after dating for a couple of years.

ALSO READ: 'They Seem Even More...': Here's Where Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber's Relationship Stand After Welcoming Son Jack