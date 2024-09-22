Justin Bieber Is In ‘Happy Bubble’ Since Son’s Birth, Focused To ‘Being A Great Dad And Husband’

Justin Bieber is focused on being a family man and Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ recent arrest might be into play. An insider source revealed to PEOPLE that the Peaches singer is keeping things centered around his wife Hailey Bieber and newborn son Jack Blues and the arrest of his old pal is least of his concerns.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” the source said. “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though.” The rapper and music mogul was arrested at a New York City hotel on September 16 on multiple charges on September 16.

Based on the indictment which was revealed the next day, he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. However Diddy’s defendant attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed in a statement release that the former is “an innocent man with nothing to hide” and he’ll fight “like hell” to win the verdict in their favor.

“Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist,” Agnifilo’s statement said. He’s “ spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal," the attorney added.

As for the Canadian singer, he’s enjoying his “happy bubble” since baby Jack was born and “wants to focus on being a great dad and husband,” the source added. Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child on Friday, August 23. The musician took to Instagram to share the happy news, writing "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," in the caption.

The Baby hitmaker recently spoke to PEOPLE about fatherhood, revealing both him and his wife are “overjoyed” with the arrival of their son. The source also added that, “baby is such a miracle” and "the pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for.”

The day they found out Hailey was pregnant, the Never Say Never singer was over the moon with excitement. “It was a big celebration for them. Justin's already a great dad,” the sources claimed.