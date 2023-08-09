Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori's transformation shocks fans into saying ‘she was so pretty before'

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's unconventional partner, has left fans amazed by her dramatic fashion metamorphosis. Before-and-after images of her that are now circulating widely on TikTok,.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Aug 09, 2023   |  09:09 AM IST  |  739
Bianca Censori , Kanye (Instagram)
Key Highlight

  • Bianca Censori's before-and-after images recently circulated on TikTok
  • The TikTok showcased a series of snapshots featuring the 27-year-old alongside Kanye West

The digital realm is ablaze with fervent discussions as Bianca Censori, often referred to as Kanye West's "wife," unveils an astonishing journey of fashion transformation. Before-and-after images circulating on TikTok have ignited a wave of reactions, as fans express their amazement and nostalgia for her previous appearance. Here's a closer look at it.

A startling metamorphosis of Bianca Censori

TikTok has become the epicenter of conversations surrounding Bianca Censori's remarkable journey. The platform recently showcased a series of snapshots featuring the 27-year-old alongside her "husband" Kanye West, contrasting them with images from before her unofficial union with the controversial rapper. Fans were quick to weigh in on the astounding changes in the Aussie beauty's looks.

A bold departure from convention for Bianca Censori

Prior to her association with Kanye West, Censori bore a resemblance to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, characterized by her long, dark locks and form-fitting attire. However, her journey alongside the Heartless rapper marked a transformative period. Censori's hair was sheared into a striking bleached pixie cut, complemented by a daring wardrobe featuring sheer bodysuits, barely-there bikini tops, and distinctive footwear choices. One user on TikTok said “She was so pretty,” on the “before” looks.

Bianca Censori (Instagram)

Fan reactions to Bianca Censori's transformation 

Commenters weighed in with diverse viewpoints, offering insights into their reactions. Some nostalgically noted, “She was so pretty,” while others drew parallels between Censori and various prominent figures, suggesting she resembled a blend of "Doja [Cat] and Kim mixed." The impact of her dramatic pixie cut was a point of discussion, with one TikTok user praising, “It gives her character and she has a beautiful face.”Bianca Censori's transformation prompted a broader reflection on individuality and self-expression through style. One TikTok user highlighted, “Before she looked like the average IG model and now she looks like she got her own style and she enjoys it.” The dialogue even extended to the potential influence of Censori’s evolution on Kim Kardashian, had she remained with Kanye West. Speculation emerged, pondering if Kim might still be following a similar path, remarking, "Just think Kim would have to be wearing those fits if they were still together…”

FAQs

What nationality is Bianca Censori?
Australian
Is Bianca Censori a real architect?
Bianca Censori, an award-winning architect known for her innovative designs and commitment to sustainable architecture, has made waves in her field with projects like Green Oasis Community Center and Sustainable Living Apartments receiving critical acclaim and accolades from critics and guests.10-Jun
Who all has Kanye been married to?
Kim Kardashian
