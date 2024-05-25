Fans Call Out Kim Kardashian Over Meeting With Gypsy Rose Blanchard In New The Kardashians Preview; Says 'Both Are Losers'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder and death

The Kardashians Season 5 brought in a bizarre meetup which many fans aren’t particularly impressed with. The new season which premiered on Thursday, May 23, offered a peek into what’s to come later in the Hulu reality series. A snippet showcased Kim Kardashian knocking at a hotel room door only to reveal ex-convict turned influencer Gypsy Rose Blanchard as they greet each other.

The strange meetup made headlines following the premiere and has left the internet divided. While netizens unanimously disapprove of the collab, many had reservations about a convicted murderer getting featured on The Kardashians whereas, others sided with Blanchard condemning Kim K prancing on Gypsy Rose's popularity.

Kim Kardashian and Gypsy Rose Blanchard meet up in The Kardashians

In the preview of Episode 1 of The Kardashians Season 5, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Kim Kardashian, 43, were seen hugging for a fleeting second. But that’s all the teaser displayed and fans are shook.

The preview features the SKIMS founder donning a brown fur jacket and in her signature sleek hair look while Blanchard, 32, opened the door sporting an all-white ensemble. The duo warmly greet each other and reach out for hugs before the scene flashes out. The brief snippet quickly caught the fans' attention on social media bashing the absurd meetup.

Blanchard, who was released from prison in December 2023 following her conviction of the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard in 2016, confirmed the news by sharing the snippet on her TikTok. She wrote, “Surprise!This was such an honor to talk about prison reform with Kim K. She is a lovely person.”

While the teaser didn’t mention the context of their meetup, the Lifetime star revealed that the media personalities are set to bond on their shared purpose of prison reform. With Blanchard’s prison past and Kardashian’s penchant for law, the duo strives to bring “real change within the justice system,” as hinted by Blanchard. This was after Kim included the former’s 2017 documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest in her must-watch list of crime shows.

Fans slam Kim Kardashian and Gypsy Rose for Season 5 cameo

As per fans’ speculation, Blanchard has been on Kardashian’s radar ever since her newfound fame on social media, presumably to propel her own fandom. Likewise, the former inmate had reciprocated the interest in Kim while in prison. Following Blanchard’s release, it was only a matter of time before the two met up in real.

Within moments of the news flooding the internet, fans slid into the comments to express their disapproval of the meeting. The remarks were a mix of fans condemning both Kim and Gypsy for the odd cameo.

One fan wrote, “Boycott everything Gypsy and KK” while another quipped, “Both are losers.” Another user echoed the sentiment by calling out both the personalities' past backgrounds. They wrote, “One is famous for an S<>x tape the other is infamous for sending her mother to 'heaven' Great team.” “A murderer is now a influencer,” another comment denounced.

One comment empathized with Blanchard saying Kim is set to “exploit” the “poor girl” who was “abused by her mom for years.” It added, “Kim is only in this for herself to stay relevant.” Another expressed subtle disappointment in Kardashian by stating, “Why did I think the Kardashians were above this.” In popular opinion, most fans felt the Kardashians were using Blanchard for a storyline or to fuel their stardom.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s TikTok handle boasts over 9.8 million followers where she regularly shares videos about her post-prison lifestyle. To top that, her new Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup is set to premiere on June 3, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

