The King: Eternal Monarch: Fans point out a huge error in Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's led K Drama

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered over the weekend. Although fans couldn't get enough of Lee Min-Ho, fans pointed out an error.
The King: Eternal Monarch premiered over the weekend. The Korean drama show saw the return of Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun to the small screen after a mini-hiatus. The two episodes set the premise of the show. The show revolves around two parallel universes. Min Ho plays a handsome Emperor, Lee Gon, the third generation emperor of Korea. Go Eun takes on the role of detective Jung Tae Eul. During the first episode, the show revealed Lee Gon was attacked as a child. 

To reinstate the memories of Emporer Lee Ho's death, the episode revealed Lee Gon has a scar on his neck. The scar was a result of Lee Lim's attack on the young prince after he killed Lee Ho. The show gave a close look at the scar during Min-Ho's establishing scene. While the scare is convincing, a few pointed out that it was on the wrong side on his neck. 

Junior Lee Gon was attacked on the left side. Whereas, emperor Lee Gon has a scar on the right. Fans took to Twitter and pointed out the mistake. 

Setting aside the error, fans showered Eternal Monarch with love. Twitter users couldn't stop drooling over Min-Ho as he made his acting comeback after three years owing to his military service. Viewers are also going gaga over Min-Ho and Woo Do Hwan's on-screen bromance. 

Take a look at a few reactions below: 

What did you think of The King: Eternal Monarch's first two episodes? Let us know your review in the comments below. 

