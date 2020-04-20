The King: Eternal Monarch: Fans point out a huge error in Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's led K Drama

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered over the weekend. Although fans couldn't get enough of Lee Min-Ho, fans pointed out an error.

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered over the weekend. The Korean drama show saw the return of Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun to the small screen after a mini-hiatus. The two episodes set the premise of the show. The show revolves around two parallel universes. Min Ho plays a handsome Emperor, Lee Gon, the third generation emperor of Korea. Go Eun takes on the role of detective Jung Tae Eul. During the first episode, the show revealed Lee Gon was attacked as a child.

To reinstate the memories of Emporer Lee Ho's death, the episode revealed Lee Gon has a scar on his neck. The scar was a result of Lee Lim's attack on the young prince after he killed Lee Ho. The show gave a close look at the scar during Min-Ho's establishing scene. While the scare is convincing, a few pointed out that it was on the wrong side on his neck.

Junior Lee Gon was attacked on the left side. Whereas, emperor Lee Gon has a scar on the right. Fans took to Twitter and pointed out the mistake.

Am I the only one who noticed Lee Minho's scar placement on his neck? The child Lee Gon was injured on his left side neck but the adult Lee Gon's scar was on the right side. What could be the reason? #TheKingEternalMonarch pic.twitter.com/t6RrqG59OJ — CHLOE #TheSarangheOppa (@TheSarangheOppa) April 20, 2020

So I was watching #TheKingEternalMonarch on @netflix and I noticed this. Lol. The wound Lee Gon got when he was a child was on the left side of his neck but when the time where Lee Min Ho appeared as the old Lee Gon the wound's scar is on the right side. Here's some proof. pic.twitter.com/KpDonIFMPd — Aerhyeth Adorador (@aerhyeth) April 19, 2020

am i wrong seeing the scar on lee min ho’s neck in #TheKingEternalMonarch supposedly on his left side but they make it on the right side — (@wnawr_) April 18, 2020

Setting aside the error, fans showered Eternal Monarch with love. Twitter users couldn't stop drooling over Min-Ho as he made his acting comeback after three years owing to his military service. Viewers are also going gaga over Min-Ho and Woo Do Hwan's on-screen bromance.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

Lee min ho being the cutest human in Kdrama-land pic.twitter.com/PiY8GSSAhN — Laat (@Dramamirajj) April 19, 2020

how i met lee min ho vs how they met lee min ho pic.twitter.com/irPghJECYc — 엑소 전투¹²⁷ (@oh_sezoua) April 19, 2020

god bless the writer for the amount of bromance we have from #TheKingEternalMonarch already pic.twitter.com/bWHCtOmYus — EmELF (@sjelf8924) April 20, 2020

Saw this on fb, AND YES IM REALLY SHIPPING THEM SKSJSKSHSJSKS they're so cute!!! #TheKingEternalMonarch pic.twitter.com/21Itmxzj1o — (@itzsinnersaint) April 20, 2020

What did you think of The King: Eternal Monarch's first two episodes? Let us know your review in the comments below.

