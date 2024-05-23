Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Getting COVID From Travis Barker Right Before Baby Shower; See DETAILS Here

Season 5 of The Kardashians premieres, and in the first episode, Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she contracted COVID-19 from her husband, Travis Barker. Unfortunately, this happened just before her baby shower, when Travis Barker had returned from a tour, and the couple could not help but make out for 6 hours.

COVID-19 scare

When Travis returned from a Europe tour with Blink-182, he tested negative for COVID. The couple then made out for 6 hours, as told by Kourtney. However, later, Kourtney felt that Travis was unusually warm, as she told him to test again. This time, it turned out positive after Travis posted it on Instagram with his image.

Immediately, the mother took up residence in a guest room, but since they extended their kissing session, she had already been exposed to it. She couldn’t wait; hence, she informed her mother, Kris Jenner, who was already planning a vintage Disneyland-themed baby shower for her daughter at that moment.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

A unique baby shower

Despite having been diagnosed, the baby shower went ahead under strict conditions. While wearing masks and keeping their distance from guests, Kourtney and Travis enjoyed watching the fun from afar.

Advertisement

“You’re almost like a Disney character,” Travis teased Kourtney, “you just sit here and wave.” Kourtney responded, “I feel like we’re the king and queen…of COVID.”

On Instagram, Kourtney expressed gratitude, saying it was the “baby shower of my dreams.” She showed appreciation in regards to her iconic mother’s work as well as for expecting her son Rocky Thirteen, who was born in November.

Another health scare

Another major health problem occurred soon after this COVID-19 alarm. On September 6, there was an emergency fetal surgery when Kourtney had to be rushed to the hospital. Travis flew straight back home.

Kourtney thanked Travis on Instagram for unwaveringly supporting her and her mother for being there during those difficult times. Kourtney described the incident as a significant experience that taught her how strong women are in their faith while also revealing how much courage they have.

At the end of her Instagram post, Kourtney thanked God for this blessing and for sending them home safely with their baby.

Kourtney Kardashian’s recent events show that pregnancy can be unpredictable, and family support is vital. She remains optimistic and grateful despite facing many challenges, cherishing every moment spent with her loved ones.

ALSO READ: 'It Was My First Time Living Away': Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Photos From Freshman Year In College