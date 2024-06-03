The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 3 Trailer Breakdown; Release Date, Streaming Details & More

The long-awaited third episode of season 5 of The Kardashians will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 6th June 2024. This one is called This Is Going To Be Really Hot Tea, and it is packed with excitement, surprises, and emotional moments. The trailer has already created a buzz among fans. Here are the major highlights you can look forward to.

Kim’s jury duty dilemma

The episode opens with Kim talking about her birthday week which has been interrupted by an unexpected call for jury duty. She says, “It’s my birthday week, and I’ve been called to do jury duty.”

Kim also jokes with his sense of humor by adding “feel like there’s some kind of O.J. Connection that’ll get me out of jury duty. (chuckles) Just kidding.” This twist makes Kim’s life seem more real as opposed to being glamorous as ever before, thus making them curious about how she will handle such civic responsibility on her birthday.

Kris's health concerns

Besides handling the jury duty case, Kris faces her own problems at home. In the trailer, Kris is seen sitting at home looking worried about her health. "If untreated, dementia, Alzheimer's, or Parkinson's could be in my future," she reads from her phone.

Forgetting things often makes her scared of losing more than just her hearing so she thinks of seeing a doctor about these symptoms. This scene shows Kris having a hearing test which depicts another side of Kylie Jenner’s mother’s vulnerability.

This storyline raises awareness of important healthcare issues and emphasizes the proactive approach that Kris takes to ensure personal well-being.

Dinner with the Golden Bachelor

One highlight of the next episode will be Gerry Turner’s visit. Known as The Golden Bachelor, this arrival gives him a different spin altogether though Kendall is most excited about dinner time.

“My mom pulled some strings and got Gerry to come over for dinner. This is the most excited I’ve been in a really long time,” she says. As Kendall is seen looking at Gerry’s phone, the dinner takes an unexpected turn.

In her confession, she states “I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen.” This revelation sets up intrigue and a potential storyline for future episodes.

Scott and Tristan's situation

With all these events, Scott is worried about Tristan, Khloé's kids' dad. While talking to Khloé, Scott looks concerned but Khloé remains mostly silent with only Kris being there during their conversation saying “Scott.” The episode explores ongoing issues and the complexities of their relationships as indicated in this subplot.

Upcoming episode details

The Kardashians season 5 episode 3 promises to deliver a mix of drama, personal challenges, and unexpected surprises. They can look forward to Kim’s jury duty case, Kris’s health scare, or an interesting dinner with Gerry Turner.

On Thursday, 6th June 2024, it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu for streaming. Tune in to see how these stories unfold and catch up on the latest happenings in the world of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

