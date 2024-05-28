Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Son Rocky Sleeps In Her Arms Instead Of Crib; Says, ‘It’s My Favorite Thing In The World’

Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable insight about her son, Rocky, whom she shares with her husband, Travis Barker. In a question-and-answer session on Instagram, the Poosh owner revealed that her son likes to curl up around her arms instead of being in a crib while asleep.

The reality TV star also detailed her IVF journey on the social media platform after one of the users asked for advice on the process from the entrepreneur.

What did Kourtney Kardashian say about her son?

During her question-answer session on Instagram, one of the followers wrote to Kardashian, "New momma here, any tips on a baby who only likes to be held to take a nap?" In response to the question, the Lemme owner posted a picture of her son’s crib, and wrote, "Enjoy every second! We do the same. He's never been in his crib. It's my favorite thing in the world," along with a heart emoji.

The Kardashian star disclosed that she got pregnant naturally after a year of stopping the IVF process. Kourtney, in one of the posts, wrote, "I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF, actually. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son in 2023

After getting married to Tavis Barker in 2022, Kardashian welcomed her youngest son in December 2023. The couple named their newborn, Rocky Thirteen. Before Rocky, the Keeping Up with Kardashian star already had three kids with her ex, Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Barker have had a public relationship ever since they began dating. Within a year of being with each other, the duo got engaged in October 2021 and tied the knot the following year. Before getting married to Kardashian, Barker had married twice and had two kids from his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

