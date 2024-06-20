Kris Jenner Under Fire Over Copying Blake Lively's Outfit In Paris, Take A Closer Look At What Happened

Kris Jenner, the famous Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, is no stranger to the spotlight. Kris has always been a style icon known for her bold choices and ability to stay trendy. However, her recent appearance in Paris has stirred up some controversy. This time, it’s not about her outfit but about who she might have copied it from.

Recently, the famous momager of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, stepped out wearing an outfit strikingly similar to Blake Lively. Lively wore the outfit just a week earlier. This sparked a wave of reactions from fans and fashion critics alike. Let’s look at what happened and how people are reacting to Jenner’s fashion choice.

Blake’s stunning outfit

Blake Lively who is known for her impeccable style, wowed everyone at the 17th Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York. She wore a stunning floral suit from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Her outfit featured brightly colored flowers and the iconic Channel logo. She wore a 12,000 USD two-piece outfit that featured a pajama-style design.

Blake accessorized her look with a matching Chanel bag and a rosy pink lipstick. But recently, paparazzi caught Kris Jenner leaving a hotel in Paris dressed in a colorful Chanel suit. She was wearing the same print from the fashion house’s latest collection. Although Kris styled with differently.

How Kris styled the Chanel suit

Kris wore it differently, with a Chelsea jacket, instead of Blake’s double-breasted blazer. She paired the wide-leg pants with a matching jacket. For accessories, she opted for dark sunglasses, gold jewelry, and a pink round handbag. It was a bold and stylish look.

Despite the accessories, many noticed the striking similarity to Lively’s look from the week before. Well, the pajama-inspired look is a growing trend among celebrities. Both Blake's and Kris’ outfits are part of this trend. Also, this trend proves that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand.

Who wore it better?

Fans took to social media to express their opinions. Many criticized Kris for copying Blake’s style with some saying, “Blake looked so nice in this outfit. Not so much on Kris's end.” Others felt Kris didn't have to wear something so similar so soon after Blake.

Another user wrote, “lolz, smh Kris”, expressing unlinking over her fashion choice. Well, the comments in general seemed to favour Blake’s look more over Kris’s imitation. What do you think, who wore it better, tell us in the comments.

More about Kris’ recent criticism

This isn’t the first time Kris Jenner has faced backlash recently. Last week, she was criticized for her granddaughter, North West’s birthday post. In her post, Kris mentioned North’s performance in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

Many fans saw it as a shameless pug. They claimed that she just had to mention the Lion King performance. One comment said, “Well Kris just reminded us how horrible the Lion King’s performance was.”

Blake’s another eye-catching look at the Tribeca Festival

Blake Lively is known for her style and fashion choices. At the Tribeca Festival, she not only wore this Chanel suit but also wore another beautiful outfit. She wore a matching manicure designed by Japanese nail artist Mei Kawajiri. The intricate nail design mimicked the suit’s floral print.

Moreover, she recently made headlines by wearing a 19,000 USD pair of Valentino jeans. She wore it to a surprise screening for her upcoming film It Ends with Us. Blake’s fashion choices continue to impress fans, whether she’s dressed in designer outfits or casual wear.

Well, some feel that fashion trends often overlap, and others believe that Kris could have chosen a different outfit to avoid these comparisons.

