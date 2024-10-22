Liam Payne Death: Cops To Investigate Whether Hotel Employee Supplied Drugs To Late One Direction Star

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death and drugs.

Liam Payne had reportedly been under the heavy influence of various substances before his fatal fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. Authorities in Argentina are looking into the events leading up to his tragic death and his reported drug abuse that allegedly took place before his demise.

According to TMZ, the initial autopsy and forensic evaluations revealed the presence of multiple drugs in One Direction member's system, raising concerns about substance abuse at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, where the singer was staying at the time of his death. Police are currently investigating claims that a hotel employee may have supplied Payne with the drugs.

His drug-related death was reportedly linked to the use of crack, cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy, and an Argentinian version of crystal meth known as “Cristal.” Law enforcement officials are particularly focusing on a hotel employee who was responsible for distributing anti-anxiety pills and may have had similar substances in his room.

According to the outlet, the ongoing investigation is looking into whether this employee was involved in supplying any of the medications found in Payne’s system at the time of his death. However, no conclusions have been reached yet.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne's Fellow Hotel Guests Share Horrifying Account Of Sounds Coming From 1D Star's Room Before Tragic Fall: 'Heard A Really Loud...'

The first reports on the autopsy concluded that there was a mixture of drugs in Payne's body. According to these findings, Payne also used 'pink cocaine'. According to the police, these substances in Payne's body could have caused him to fall from the hotel's balcony and sustain fatal injuries.

Advertisement

Payne, who claimed earlier this year to have stopped taking drugs, was reportedly found to have trashed his hotel room before his death. Pictures from the venue show a room filled with broken shards, parts of a destroyed television, and drugs. Law enforcement also recovered prescription pills from the room.

The investigation is still in progress, however, interim findings have not been announced. The police are still interrogating the service personnel of the hotel, particularly the hotel worker who might have supplied Liam Payne with anti-anxiety medicines.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne Remembered By One Direction's Tourmates 5 Seconds Of Summer After His Tragic Demise: 'You Truly Believed In Us'