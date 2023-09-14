Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘quietly’ hanging out? Report suggests so

Taylor Swift has been in the news ever since she made a comeback with her Reputation album. However, recently, Swift has been unstoppable and has been in the news for all the right reasons. From Eras concert film to making history at the VMAs, the singer is just unbeatable. But this time she is in the news for another reason: her love life. This came just in that Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce might be hanging out, as per The Messenger. This news comes after Swift's brief affair with 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy.

Is Taylor Swift ‘quietly hanging out’ with Travis Kelce?

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and international pop legend Taylor Swift have apparently linked up. According to an unnamed source who told the Messenger, Kelce and Swift have been hanging out. As per the report, the insider revealed, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. Swift saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

The report mentioned that the Cruel Summer singer and the handsome football star supposedly hooked up after Kelce tried and failed to offer Swift his phone number at one of her recent Eras Tour shows.

For the unversed, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end claimed on an edition of the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, that he designed a bracelet for the show with the numbers of his phone number on the beads. The two-time Super Bowl champion wanted to give the handmade jewelry to Swift ahead of her July concert Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but Swift declined.

Kelce said on the podcast, "I was disappointed because she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little bummed that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Taylor Swift at the VMAs

Taylor Swift had a big night at the VMAs, as the singer took nine awards home. She even created history by winning the Video of the Year Award for the fourth time; it is the highest an artist has ever received the award. Meanwhile, Swift was also seen dancing and cheering on other artists. The singer cheered for Olivia Rodrigo when she won an award, despite feud rumors. However, the Blank Space singer was jumping up and down when her bestie Selena Gomez won an award for her hit song Calm Down.

Swift managed to impress as she wore a black gown designed by Versace at the VMAs. She looked elegant and chic. The singer accessorized her look with a lot of gold and diamond jewelry. She was literally Bejeweled and she did make the place shimmer. For her glam, Taylor kept her hair in a messy updo with simple, classic Taylor Swift makeup; however, she swapped her classic red lips for a neutral shade this time.

