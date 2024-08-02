Meghan Markle Opens Up About Protecting Her Children During Joint Interview With Husband On Online Bullying

Meghan Markle is determined to keep her children protected at any cost. In a joint CBS interview with Prince Harry, the Suits actress addressed the issues of online bullying and the impact of the same on her kids. In some of the previous interviews as well, the Duchess of Sussex talked about the effects of bad internet and bullying reaching people’s homes and affecting the mental health of the users.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dedicatedly working towards the well-being of young children through their Archwell Foundation.

In a conversation with the news network, Markle revealed that her kids are too young to understand that they are being targeted over things they are not even completely aware of yet. The former royal member’s interview with his husband will be aired during the CBS Sunday Mornings segment on August 4th, as Meghan Markle will bring in her 43rd birthday.

While talking to the interviewee, the mother of two revealed, "Our kids are young—they're 3 and 5. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them." She added, "So as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

The Duke of Sussex, too, intervened and claimed that he wishes for his kids to have someone around to ask for help if ever needed. "At this point, we've got to the stage where every parent needs to be a first responder,” claimed Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Foundation have been dealing with grieving parents and children with serious mental health conditions after being the victims of online bullying.

In February, the former royal couple released a statement over internet safety for children following the hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

In the statement, the duo claimed, “We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing.”

It further read, "Over the past few years, we have spent time with many of these families, listening to their heartache and their hopes for the urgent change that is needed in the online space. This is an issue that transcends division and party lines, as we saw today at the Senate hearing.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California since 2022 after stepping down from royal duties.

