Maternity Style Edit: Let's explore the unique fashion moments of moms-to-be Hailey Bieber and Deepika Padukone

Pregnancy style has become a staple, not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. The newest moms-to-be in the block are Deepika Padukone and Hailey Bieber. The two style divas have been serving serious style inspiration during their expecting journeys. In fact, both these stylish mommies-to-be have managed to seamlessly blend their personal aesthetics with the demands of motherhood; from casual outings to glamorous events, their maternity fashion choices have captivated audiences worldwide.

As soon as Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy in custom Saint Laurent, the Rhode skincare boss babe has been consistent with her exceptional pregnancy fashion game.

Similarly, Deepika Padukone exuded an effortlessly elegant style, donning everything from sarees to casual dresses. So, let’s dive into the unique styles of these two fashion powerhouses and compare their incredible pregnancy wardrobes.

Hailey Bieber’s 4 best pregnancy style moments:

1. Hailey Bieber flaunts her pregnancy style in a sheer butter-yellow dress

The Rhode skincare boss rocked the butter yellow hue, radiating and how! Donning a strapless maxi dress from Jacquemus’s Spring 2024 Collection, Hailey flaunted her baby bump. The dress was all kinds of dreamy with its ruffled top and sheer, breezy fabric.

The maxi featured a sheer fabric topped with a silk-wool flared bustier, accentuating the strapless silhouette. This La Robe Vela - La Casa maxi dress comes with a hefty price tag of INR 1,25,617 (USD 1500).

Oozing vintage vibes, the stylish mom-to-be topped her look with Les Lunettes Capri Sunglasses from Jacquemus’s collection that showcases a rectangular cat-eye beige frame and cost around INR 21,689 (USD 259). She finished the look with her lucky ‘B’ necklace and chunky gold bracelets as she posed with her hubby, Justin Bieber.

2. Tan dress and matching oversized blazer, Hailey’s comfy fashion is peak maternity style

The celebrity founder was recently spotted donning a monotone look as she flaunted her baby bump at her brand Rhode’s pop-up launch event in NYC. Exuding boss babe vibes, she was dressed in a custom-made tan LaQuan Smith body-hugging dress with a deep plunging neckline. It is priced at roughly around INR 1,67,482 (USD 2,000). She added a matching oversized Magda Butrym blazer to her ensemble, priced at around INR 2,07,028 (USD 2,472).

Sticking to the minimal styling route, Hailey styled her look with a pair of pointy-toed pumps and streamlined sunglasses. A pair of golden earrings, stacked rings on her fingers, and slicked-back hair completed Hailey's business chic look. Radiant, dewy makeup with a dash of blinding highlighter, she added her go-to Rhode lip gloss to finish her look.

3. Hailey’s butterfly top hit us with a Y2K nostalgia

Dropping her first set of pregnancy bump dumps not too long ago, Hailey posed for the camera donning a stunning butterfly top that took us back to the early 2000s era. Bieber looked more radiant than ever as she flaunted Bratz Doll's style, a pink sequin-embellished top shaped like a butterfly. This Blumarine sequin-embellished butterfly top features V-neck spaghetti straps with an open back and is priced at INR 69,522 (USD 830).

She didn’t stop there; the stylish mom-to-be chose a pair of low-waisted jeans in a 2000s-inspired light-wash shade. If you keep track of her everyday style, baggy bottoms are her go-to, no matter the occasion. Flaunting her baby bump, Hailey also grabbed all our attention for her stunning dewy skin. Letting her hair down, she looked absolutely radiant.

4. Denim overalls and baby bump, Mrs. Bieber knows how to nail pregnancy selfies

Giving major wholesome vibes, Hailey shared an Instagram post wearing some classic denim overall dungarees. She rolled it down to flaunt her bump and looked absolutely adorable. Styling her look classically, she paired the denim dungarees with a simple white tee and the cutest red hat.

With a staple pair of golden hoops, the mom-to-be diva finished her look with her go-to blushed cheeks, bare skin, and a dash of lip balm on her lips.

Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy style has been iconic:

1. Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone dazzles in a regal purple saree

For Anant and Radhika’s sangeet, Deepika Padukone stunned in a desi attire as she flaunted her baby bump in style. Looking every bit ethereal, she opted for a hand-embroidered royal purple saree from the Torani shelves that took around 3,400 hours to create.

Padukone adorned the saree gracefully, embracing her baby bump, featuring intricate designs that drew inspiration from the rich architectural heritage of 16th-century Hyderabad. Priced at INR 1,92,000, the saree specifically featured the architectural heritage of the Chowmahalla Palace and the Chaukhandi tombs of Karachi.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the Piku actress completed her look with a sleek center-parted bun. She styled her look with a pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, and rings. For glam, she opted for smokey kohl-lined eyes, a mauve lip shade, and a touch of rouge on her cheeks.

2. Deepika Padukone radiates brighter than the sunshine in a sunflower yellow dress

Deepiks channeled sunshine vibes not so long ago at a promotional event of her skincare brand 82°E in Mumbai. Striking fun poses as she flaunted her vibrant yellow dress designed by Gauri & Nainika, the mom-to-be looked uber-glamorous.

The dress featured an A-line silhouette with a comfy pleated flare that ended just around the actress’s ankle. With broad straps on the shoulders, the bright yellow dress featured a sweetheart neckline that accentuated the silhouette further.

Letting her dress steal all the limelight, Ms. Padukone opted for a natural-looking dewy makeup with hints of blush on her cheeks and pink hue on her lips. With mascara-laden lashes, the Ram Leela actress complemented her yellow outfit with a pair of pearl earrings and a loose, messy bun.

3. Comfy, chic, and stylish; Deepika aces pregnancy style in a floral top and denim

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress recently stepped out for a dinner date with her darling mom, Ujjala Padukone. Oozing effortlessly comfy and stylish vibes, Deepika wore a casual floral silk top featuring a mandarin collar with front closure buttons, full sleeves with cinched cuffs, and a relaxed, breezy fit. This top from a brand named Péro comes with a heavy price tag of approximately INR 90,555. She styled this top with high-ankle denim jeans in a light blue hue.

To complete her chic casual look, Deepika wore a pair of chunky white sneakers. She added golden hoops, matching rings, a bracelet watch on one wrist, and a couple of stacked bracelets on the other.

For final touches, she carried a box clutch bag from Louis Vuitton. Deepika opted for a sleek top knot for her tresses and swore by her staple minimalistic makeup routine with nude pink lips.

4. Take cues from Ms. Padukone on how to keep it chic for a dinner date

Deepika Padukone was captured outside La Loca Maria restaurant in Mumbai after a dinner date with her friends and family. She was spotted dressed in her staple style of rocking an uber-cool look. Donning a black bodycon dress and a blue oversized denim jacket, she looked absolutely radiant.

Her undeniable pregnancy glow was the cherry on top as she kept her hair loose, cascading freely over her shoulders. The stylish mother-to-be rounded off the look with delicate earrings, a black handbag, and a pair of comfy white sneakers.

Be it Hailey Bieber or Deepika Padukone, both these stylish divas have managed to elevate maternity wear, proving that comfort and style can coexist harmoniously. Hailey Bieber is all about that laid-back California relaxed vibe, while Deepika Padukone has this effortlessly elegant, Indian-inspired style. Which of these pregnancy styles did you like the most? Comment down below and let us know.

