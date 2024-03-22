Netflix’s 3 Body Problem Ending Explained: Exploring The Biggest Questions Ft. Wallfacers And More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

3 Body Problem is a science fiction series that follows humanity's encounter with an alien civilization, the Trisolarans, who plan to invade Earth. The story revolves around various characters' efforts to understand and prepare for the impending invasion, while also exploring themes of technology, philosophy, and the survival of humanity

The cast of 3 Body Problem includes actors such as Benedict Wong, Alex Sharp, and Liam Cunningham.

As Season 1 of 3 Body Problem wraps up, viewers are left wondering about the bugs' revenge, which, surprisingly, turns out to be humans themselves. The final episode features Da Shi, played by Benedict Wong, pointing out how hard it is to get rid of insects. But what does this mean for the story, especially for Saul after the big twist in the finale?

From Will's unexpected journey to the rocket launch and the symbolism of swarming bugs, let's break down what happened in the Season 1 finale of 3 Body Problem and what it could mean for Season 2.

How does 3 Body Problem end?

In the final episode of 3 Body Problem, Saul faces an assassination attempt that leads him to the United Nations in New York. There, he discovers he's been chosen as one of three Wallfacers, tasked with devising secret defense plans against the San-Ti aliens. Despite his reluctance, Saul is pressured into accepting the role. He demands to witness the launch of a spy probe carrying Will's frozen brain, but the launch fails, sending the probe off course.

What happened to Will's brain?

The episode dives into Jin's ambitious Operation Staircase, devised to establish contact with the San-Ti fleet. Will selflessly volunteers to have his brain preserved and launched into space as part of the operation, with hopes of potential resurrection by the advanced technology of the San-Ti. However, the mission ends in failure, leaving uncertainty regarding the fate of Will's consciousness.

Why does Saul become a Wallfacer?

Saul's unexpected appointment as a Wallfacer by the U.N. raises questions about his significance in the unfolding narrative. As a physicist with limited renown, Saul's selection as a Wallfacer suggests hidden depths yet to be revealed. The San-Ti's apprehension towards Saul, stemming from his musings on cosmic sociology prompted by Ye Wenjie, hints at potential revelations that could alter the course of humanity's fate.

Was that a real NASA engineer?

The inclusion of real-life NASA engineer Bobak Ferdowsi adds an intriguing layer of authenticity to the episode's tense moments. Ferdowsi's cameo as the mission director during the Staircase Project launch lends credibility to the scene, reflecting his real-world expertise in space exploration.

The bugs and the jump to the future

Da Shi's poignant reflection on the resilience of bugs serves as a thematic anchor for the episode's conclusion. The comparison between humanity and insects underscores the enduring nature of human existence, despite facing existential threats. This metaphorical exploration sets the stage for future narrative developments, hinting at larger themes of survival and resilience.

As Season 1 is almost over, these major moments leave audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the saga of 3 Body Problem. With promises of future seasons delving into larger time scales and intricate plot developments, the stage is set for a compelling continuation of this gripping science fiction tale.

3 Body Problem is available for streaming on Netflix.

