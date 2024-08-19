Noah Cyrus' Relationship With Mom Tish is on the 'Right Path' After Dominic Purcell Fiasco; Source Reveals Things Not 'Fully Resolved'

Miley Cyrus’s mother, Tish Cyrus, alongside her youngest daughter are appearing to be back on speaking terms after a rough patch. All of this makes sense in the light of a year of conflict which affected not only the mother and daughter’s relationship but the relation between everyone in the family.

Tish Cyrus has come out and shared her journey and that of her family or misfortunes and or joy. She has also vehemently said she enjoys watching Noah grow up, especially since he is an artistic child, what she has supported explicitly over the time. Tish has noted, “For me to have been through this with all my family, they’re all talented, but Noah is such an incredible artist that I’ve watched grow.”

Noah has reciprocated the sentiment, acknowledging her mother’s unwavering support. She remarked, “My mom has always been so supportive.”

They remain together after having had a rocky patch of their relationships which was mainly caused by Tish’s marriage to her husband Dominic. ET Online has learnt from various sources that Tish and Noah are both in the process of fixing their relationship. Their interaction is not fully reconstructed yet, but the characters try to fix things and continue their communication on a higher level.

Advertisement

However, it seems Tish’s relationship with Dominic is still an issue of concern and sometimes described as the elephant in the room. The focus of the family now is to rebuild and cope with what has happened.

The problems in the family relationships escalated with the former loving and sexual relationships between Noah and Dominic before the latter got married to Tish in August 2023. The two got together in April 2023 shortly after Tish left Billy Ray Cyrus, her husband at that time. Tish the interaction Dominic had with her was beyond what she had witnessed with other They both appeared on the Sorry We’re Stone podcast and Tish clarified that Dominic was different from men she had come across in the past. She recounted that Dominic was open about his commitment to therapy, which he used to ensure he was respectful and considerate of Tish’s recent divorce. Dominic’s approach was meant to help him navigate their new relationship thoughtfully and avoid pushing Tish too quickly.

Advertisement

Their wedding in Malibu, in which their children Miley Cyrus, Brandy Cyrus, and Trace Cyrus witnessed, had a missing link in Noah Cyrus. This absence came as a way of continuing the conflict within the family. As per May, it has be narrated that the tension between Noah and Tish persisted but there were signs of improvement. From a source in a separate communication that ET has got, the relations were said to be bitter but there was gradual improvement.

This has of course understandably had the effect of being distressing for Tish, who has turned to friends for advice regarding the problems and seeking ways to fix them. Miley, for instance, has declined to take sides and instead, she considers her mom’s happiness when handling the family conflict. Throughout their problems, Miley has been politely advising in order to play a part to change the family for the better.

Advertisement

As the process of reconciliation that has affected the relationships between Tish Cyrus and her daughter Noah, there are some positive changes. Both are striving hard to strengthen their relationship even though Tish’s marriage with Dominic creates problem in the relationship and the family structure. The purpose is to make the clients see light to the end of the tunnel so that they can improve efforts and reduce conflict and support for creating better family relationship.

ALSO READ: Veteran Hollywood Star John Aprea Passes Away Of Natural Causes; Actor Was 83

Noah Cyrus and her mother, Tish Cyrus, were recently sighted together in Los Angeles, their first public appearance in three years. The sighting follows rumours of a falling out over Dominic Purcell, who is now married to Tish.

Tish has five children with her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus: Miley (31), Braison (30), Noah (24), Brandi (37) and Trace (35). Billy Ray recently made headlines for allegedly calling Tish foul names in email and audio recordings following her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. In the messages, he showed his despair and rage by accusing Tish of being unfaithful.

Despite the familial problems, Miley has publicly supported her mother, even releasing photographs of the two hugging at a recent Gucci photo session. Despite the familial drama, Noah has remained close to her father, Billy Ray.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Love Is Blind UK Finale: Release Date, What To Expect And More