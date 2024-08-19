'You're Hands...': Meg Ryan calls Taylor Swift THIS Post London Eras Tour

Meg Ryan, the beloved rom-com queen of the '90s, is no stranger to swoon-worthy moments on the big screen. But it looks like she’s found herself in the presence of another queen, this time, pop sensation Taylor Swift. The City of Angels star attended Swift’s London Eras Tour show on Friday, August 16, and it's safe to say she was thoroughly impressed.

The day after the concert, Ryan took to Instagram to express her awe, and casually dropped one of the biggest compliments you can give: she crowned Swift the Queen. The post features a photo of two hands adorned with stacks of friendship bracelets, a signature accessory for Swift’s Eras Tour, inspired by her song, You’re on Your Own, Kid. The caption includes, “Last night at Wembley… WOW. Thank you, @taylorswift, You’re hands down the Queen!”

It’s really interesting how the friendship bracelet trend has taken off among Swifties, with fans trading them at shows as a symbol of connection. Ryan’s post was a nod to the community vibe that Swift has cultivated, both online and in real life.

But this moment of fan-girling has a bit of a backstory. Last fall, Ryan and Swift made headlines together, but not because of a shared love of music or movies. Ryan’s long-awaited return to the rom-com genre, What Happens Later, was set to hit theaters on October 13, 2023. The only problem? That date also happened to be when Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film was premiering in AMC theaters. In a wise move that proved there’s no hard feelings, Ryan’s film release was pushed back by a few weeks to November 3.

Fast forward to the London Eras Tour show, and it’s clear Ryan has nothing but admiration for the singer who temporarily threw a wrench in her film’s release plans.

On a happier note, Swifties were thrilled by Meg’s post, with fans eagerly validating her praises for their queen, Taylor. One user commented, “Absolutely she is!!” while another noted, “It takes a queen to know a queen.”

So, in true Meg Ryan fashion, she’s given us another moment to treasure, not in a movie, but in real life. And in case there was ever any doubt, it’s clear now: Taylor Swift is “hands down the Queen.” If When Harry Met Sally star says it, who are we to argue?

