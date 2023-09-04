'Not Tom Holland liking this under 2 mins': Fans swarm after Zendaya poses in diamond bra and skirt post her 27th birthday

In the ever-evolving world of social media, celebrities are no strangers to the watchful eyes of their fans. They often share glimpses of their lives, especially on special occasions like birthdays. Recently, Zendaya celebrated her 27th birthday, and her social media post featuring a stunning diamond bra and skirt left fans in awe. What's even more fascinating is the speed at which fans, particularly Spider-Man star Tom Holland, reacted to her post.

Zendaya's fashionable birthday celebration

Zendaya, the talented actress and style icon, turned 27 on September 1, 2023. Known for her impeccable fashion sense and iconic red-carpet appearances, she didn't disappoint her fans with her birthday outfit. In a dazzling Instagram post of 3rd September, Zendaya posed in a diamond-encrusted bra and skirt, radiating confidence and glamour. The ensemble was both elegant and edgy, perfectly reflecting her unique style.

Tom Holland did a quick double-tap and 'First' comment

It didn't take long for Zendaya's post to catch fire on social media. Within minutes of sharing the photo, her post received an avalanche of likes, comments, and shares. However, one particular like stood out, sending fans into a frenzy. Tom Holland, her co-star in the Spider-Man franchise and rumored romantic interest, was quick to double-tap the post and comment "First", showing his appreciation for Zendaya's birthday look.

Tom Holland's like on Zendaya's birthday post was no ordinary interaction. What made it extraordinary was the speed at which he engaged with the post. Within just two minutes of Zendaya sharing the picture, Tom's like appeared on the post, making fans wonder if he had some kind of notification set up for her posts.

How fans reacted to Zendaya's post

As expected, Zendaya and Tom Holland's fans erupted with excitement at the sight of Tom's swift like on her post. Twitter and Instagram were flooded with comments and tweets speculating about their relationship and expressing adoration for the pair.

