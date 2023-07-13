Oshi no Ko: Anime show’s theme song dominates music charts; reaches impressive milestones

Oshi no Ko based on the original manga by Aka Akasaka (creator of Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (creator of Scum's Wish), had the most successful premiere among all the new shows in the Spring 2023 anime lineup. Oshi no Ko has emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year so far. And, the theme song for the anime show has also earned recognition.

Oshi no Ko's theme song achives unprecedented success

Oshi no Ko has turned out to be the one of the most successful premiere’s of the year as far as Anime is concerned. While the storyline of the show needs to be rightfully applauded, the hype around it's theme song Idol by Yoasobi, has taken the world by storm.

The song is taking over the music charts left, right and center. The song reached the number one position on Apple's Top 100 Global Music Chart. Speaking of the music video for Idol, it recently claimed the top spot on the Global Top Song music chart for the week of June 30 to July 6. The single has gained immense popularity in Japan, becoming the fastest song to accumulate over 300 million streams within just 13 weeks since its release.

About Oshi no Ko

The synopsis of Oshi no Ko promises a drak and gritty storyline. HIDIVE, the anime streaming platform where the show is excusively available, writes, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

The first season of the show has finally come to a close with a total of 11 episodes recently. This season proved to be such a big success that the show was renewed for a second season instantly and reportly is already in the works.

