Prince Harry Details An Awkward Moment That Made Him 'Flinch' When He Introduced Meghan Markle To King Charles

Everyone has their own set of embarrassing moments, even the royals. Per recent reports, Prince Harry had talked about an embarrassing situation between his wife Meghan Markle and his father, the now King Charles.

According to the reports, this situation came when the Duke of Sussex and the actress were in the initial days of their dating period.

The revelation came in a bombshell memoir Spare, in which Prince Harry has described how he had once introduced Meghan Markle to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

This had happened during a visit to Clarence House. According to Prince Harry, the conversation was smooth and easygoing at first, however, there happened to be one small odd thing that created a bit of an awkward situation.

Per the words of Prince Harry, Charles was genuinely interested in having a conversation with Meghan Markle about her fame that came from the acting role in the TV series Suits.

They both had engaged in "quiet chat," while Camilla was much more interested in simply listening than getting involved in chatting, per Harry.

Well, even though the two, King Charles and Meghan Markle were immensely interacting, Prince Harry had noticed an instance when things went awkward as the now King and Queen Consort began to leave for another appointment.

As written in Spare, per the Express, Prince Harry detailed that the room was full of talks about art and acting skills.

“What a struggle it could be to make your way in such a trade, Pa said. He had a lot of questions about Meg's career and he looked impressed by the way she answered,” Harry wrote.

The royal even mentioned that the confidence of Meghan Markle and even her intelligence had seemingly caught the attention of King Charles.

However, when the King began to leave, everyone present in the room stood, and this is when it happened.

“Meg leaned towards Pa. I flinched; like Willy, Pa wasn't a hugger. Thankfully, she gave him a standard British cheek-to-cheek, which he actually seemed to enjoy," Prince Harry wrote in the memoir, Spare.

For those unversed, the King will be celebrating his 76th birthday on November 17, 2024.

Meanwhile, even though the royals are not widely known for their open displays of affection, the King had recently expressed that he felt "flattened" getting hugged by Black Ferns, the New Zealand women's rugby team.

