Throwback: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Halloween Celebration Infuriated the Royal Family?

The Royals family, especially Prince Harry and Meghan Markel are no strangers to receiving backlash and criticism for almost every move they make. Since it is a spooky season, how can we forget to talk about their reported Halloween mini-scandal?

Back in 2021, when Markel appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed that her and Prince Harry's kids loved trick-or-treating. She said, “We were home and we saw you guys (DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi), which was great, but we wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all.”

The Suits alum added, “Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes,” she added. “Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on, but Lili was a skunk … like Flower from Bambi.”

According to The Hollywood Gossip outlet’s report, the insiders reported that the Duchess of Sussex garnered mild criticism after that behind closed doors.

As per the publication's article, some royals seemingly felt that the actress boasted about the enjoyment their family was experiencing after they started a new chapter in the United States. For the unversed, the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and shifted to California with their children.

Since we are on the topic of backlash, it is impossible to not mention the huge controversial scandal Prince Harry found himself in 2005. That year, he attended a party, which was hosted by his brother, Prince William’s friend.

So, you might ask what did Duke of Sussex choose to dress as that grabbed all the headlines. He decided to go with not a so ideal costume, which was a Nazi soldier’s uniform, that garnered him major criticism. Prince Harry has also mentioned this incident in his book.

He revealed that the party’s had a “cringy” theme of “natives and colonials.” The next morning, his name was all over the news because when he donned that outfit, he was quickly captured by the photographers.

He reportedly apologized for it but this scandalous incident is surely unforgettable. If you are not aware, this controversy was also a part of The Crown’s last season, which aired in 2023.

