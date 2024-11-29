Prince William ‘Urging’ Kate Middleton to ‘Put Herself First’ as She Returns to Royal Duties After Chemo

Prince William is reportedly urging Princess Kate Middleton to focus on self-care as she returns to her royal duties after completing chemotherapy. While Kate is eager to dive back into her work and support various causes, William is concerned about her tendency to put others before herself, a source revealed exclusively to Life & Style.

The 42-year-old princess, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, underwent preventative chemotherapy after a planned abdominal surgery in January. In September, she announced that her treatment was complete and that she was in remission. By November, Kate began reappearing at public engagements with her characteristic poise and dedication.

“Kate’s longing to go out there and make up for lost time,” an insider shared. “She wants to help as many causes and individuals as possible and also support King Charles and Queen Camilla. It’s typical Kate—always prioritizing others over herself.” However, William is taking a protective approach, encouraging her to pace herself. “He’s putting his foot down and urging Kate to draft a schedule that puts her first, no excuses,” the source added.

Kate has also taken steps to turn her personal experience into a force for good, vowing to help others battling cancer. “Her work has just begun,” the source said. “She’s determined to use her difficult experience to benefit others.”

Advertisement

Kate’s journey through treatment wasn’t easy. She candidly shared in June:

“There are good days and bad days… On the bad days, you feel weak and tired, and you have to let your body rest. But on the good days, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Her commitment to work shone through even during treatment, as she made appearances at Trooping the Colour in June and Wimbledon in July, just two months before completing chemotherapy.

While Princess Kate remains as dedicated as ever to her royal duties and philanthropic efforts, Prince William’s support highlights the importance of balancing work with personal health. As Kate continues her journey in remission, she is determined to turn her challenges into opportunities to inspire and support others facing similar battles.

Prince William-Kate Middleton Relationship Timeline: Exploring Their Royal Love Story Over The Years