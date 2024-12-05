Jelly Roll and Prince Harry Exchanged Numbers, Have Been 'Chatting Back and Forth' After Shooting Promo Video for Invictus Games; Source

It appears that a new friendship has formed in the industry between Jelly Roll and Prince Harry. This bond became evident as the duo worked together on a new promo for the Invictus Games.

Jelly Roll (who is slated to perform at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in February 2025) and Prince Harry, truly joined hands for a good cause that the Invictus Games celebrates—supporting wounded servicemen and helping athletes recover from both physical and mental injuries.

In the promo video, Prince Harry nervously waits to get a tattoo at the East Side Ink Tattoo studio in NYC. The country singer appears behind him and starts tattooing his client, despite Prince Harry being reluctant about it.

He inks a bold tattoo that reads “I Am”—the Invictus Games’ motto—followed by the vocalist’s signature.

It seems that the duo developed a strong bond offscreen. An insider told the publication that Prince Harry had a “blast” with Jelly Roll, adding, “The whole tattoo thing was just for a promo and would have stayed that way, except Harry and Jelly Roll totally hit it off. They exchanged numbers and have been chatting back and forth ever since.”

The source also mentioned that the Prince is excited for Jelly Roll to perform at the Invictus Games, but this friendship has the potential to be more than just work-related. The insider revealed that the country singer has offered to introduce Meghan and Prince Harry to many people in the music industry, which is an exciting opportunity for the couple.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the source shared that the Prince is “buzzing” about the friendship and thinks how talented Jelly Roll is. The insider also revealed that he admires the singer’s incredible story, saying that Jelly Roll has “inspired” him and that he looks forward to getting to know him better.

The insider added that Meghan Markle is also looking forward to meeting new people and expanding their social circle, making this connection a “win” for both of them.

ALSO READ: Kate Linder on Why She Still Works as a Flight Attendant After 42 Years on The Young and the Restless