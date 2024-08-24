Prince Harry Opens Up On Having ‘Happy Summers’ At Balmoral Castle As Kid; Recalls Summer Of 1997

Prince Harry recalls his childhood and the summertime he spent at Balmoral Castle with his family. As the Duke of Sussex penned his memoir, Spare, he listed the happy events from when he was a kid. One of them described how he spent his time playing, shooting, and running across the hill.

While sharing his insights about his life, Prince Harry also revealed about the Scotland sanctuary and its flourishing beauty, which was quite welcoming to him.

In his memoir, the Duke described the Balmoral castle as a paradise and especially recalled spending the summer of 1997 at the venue. Harry stated, "To me, Balmoral was always simply paradise. A cross between Disney World and some sacred Druid Grove."

The former royal went on to reveal, "I was always too busy fishing, shooting, and running up and down 'the hill' to notice anything off about the feng shui of the old castle.”

In his book, the Duke of Sussex claimed that he had been happy in the place, especially on August 30, 1997, when Harry was joined by his brother, Prince William, and his father. The younger brother, along with the Prince of Wales, had taken a bath that night, got dressed for bed, and were watching TV before dinner was served to the boys.

The menu for the dinner in the memoir reads, “fish fingers, cottage pies, roast chicken and green peas for him and Prince William.”

Princess Diana was killed in a car crash on August 31, 1997, so even though the boys had been happy all night on August 30, 1997, the next day was supposed to be just as horrible.

Recalling the dreadful event, Prince Harry wrote in his book, "Everything seemed to come to a stop."

Meanwhile, the Balmoral Castle seems to be of high importance to the British royal family, who continued to spend their summers there in the following years. Moreover, even Queen Elizabeth breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle, which, according to the sources, she was quite fond of.

For the past couple of years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited to spend the summer in Scotland, which is precisely after the duo stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

The former royal couple has been living in California with their two kids since 2022.

