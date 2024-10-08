'Reason Why We Had...': DDG Breaks Silence On His Split With Halle Bailey; Says They'll Always Be 'Family'

DDG kept it real while talking about his split with Halle Bailey. The vocalist shared how people pick on him and make him feel that he does not belong in the industry. He talked about this in the latest episode of his No Ordinary Podcast.

On his podcast, DDG said, “That's really what it is." He further said that people especially pick on him because, for a long time, they feel that he does not belong in the industry and specifically, him being in a relationship with Bailey, who is a big star.

The Hood Melody vocalist said that being around the songstress made him feel like many people gave him a ”side-eye” because they already had a set image of Bailey, and when they looked at him he didn't fit that image.

However, he expressed everything was “cool” for him because he was aware that there was a reason why the Do It artist stayed with him and a “reason why we had a child together.” The pair share a 10-month-old child named Halo.

DDG added that there was a reason why everything unfolded. He shared that he and Bailey are a “forever family.”

The rapper further continued expressing the feeling that people should be mindful when they talk about them because they are talking about a family and those people "need to relax.” DDG feels like they do not keep that in mind at all. He added that if he is hurt, that could also be hurting his child, whom they love so much.

The rapper shocked everyone when he announced his breakup with Bailey on his Instagram Stories on October 3 in a statement. In it, he talked about this being a difficult decision, but that was the best way ahead for both of them. DDG also expressed that he cherished the time they spent and the love they shared.

He added, “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other.”

