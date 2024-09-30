Halle Bailey is an advocate of comfortable travel. She recently shared her must-have travel essentials, favorite spots, and places on her bucket list. The 24-year-old singer and actress spoke PEOPLE about a travel tip that she uses to make her journeys much more comfortable.

"I have to bring all of my sanitizing wipes because I'm kind of a germaphobe," says Bailey, who is taking part in the new Bold Chat Court contest in conjunction with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card from Chase. "I continue to wear my mask as I go through the airport. "I just think that having privacy is nice, and it keeps the germs out," she says.

Bailey also talked about some of her favorite places to go. Bailey is a partner with Chase's Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card for their new Bold Chat Court tournament. The podcast host also added, "St. Lucia is dear to me. I adore visiting there," she exclaimed. "The Maldives, too, is my choice. Bora Bora was also quite gorgeous, and I really want to go back there."



Bailey still has a few dream destinations on her list, even though she has already traveled to some of the most breathtaking places on earth. "I would really, really like to see Ghana. I've heard amazing things about that place," she remarked. She's also considering Greece and Bali, with Mykonos at the top of her list of places to visit.

Bailey claims that because she works in the entertainment industry, travel has always been a part of her life. "I think from a young age, travel just became essential," she says. "It granted me opportunities to be able to be in L.A. because I'm from Georgia."

One half of the sister pair Chloe x Halle, the actress says, "I have to go to New York in a few weeks," when asked about her travel destinations before the year ends. "My job requires me to travel to London. For me, work never ends."

