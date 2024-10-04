DDG and Halle Bailey are parting ways after years of dating. On Thursday, October 3, the 26-year-old rapper posted an Instagram story announcing their breakup, eight months following the birth of their son Halo.

The rapper wrote an emotional statement that read, "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."

Even though it was brief, Halle Bailey and DDG's romance was clouded with controversy. The couple briefly separated last summer before welcoming their son Halo into the world in January of this year.

Then, DDG dropped his extremely popular song Famous, which Bailey's fans claimed was a jab at her successful acting career. He appeared to be referring to the Disney movie when he sang about how nervous he felt about her having a male co-star.

The lyrics went, "The hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b***h. Sometimes I feel so defeated, broken hearts repeated / Said 'I love you,' did you mean it? Why don't I believe it? / I'm trynna figure out what we gon' do / How we gonna get to the top?"

It further went, "Filming a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don't give a f**k if that s**t for promo / I don't want to see this s**t any more / Why are you holding hands in the photo? You know I'm insecure that's a no-no."

The Little Mermaid actress and the Moonwalking in Calabasas rapper first announced their relationship to the world in January 2022. Then, in September of the same year, the actress said she was always inspired by Black YouTube creators, and DDG was among them.

Late in 2023, Bailey and DDG welcomed a boy named Halo. They made an announcement about his birth in January and showed their fans his face in July. DDG says that even though they are no longer together, they will always be "best friends" and will always love each other unconditionally while they work through the co-parenting journey.

