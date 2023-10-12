Revisiting the moment when Dwayne Johnson grooved to Taylor Swift’s hit single Shake It Off during Lip Sync Battle

Dwayne Johnson, renowned as The Rock, has delivered numerous blockbuster movies in Hollywood and is celebrated as one of the highest-earning actors in the industry. With a global fan base numbering in the millions, his popularity knows no bounds. Prior to his movie stardom, Dwayne Johnson was a legendary WWE superstar recognized for his comedic style and playful taunting of fellow wrestlers.

Dwayne has made multiple appearances in various shows and interviews, during which he openly showcased his sense of humor and emphasized his preference for a fun and positive atmosphere. This became evident when Dwayne Johnson flawlessly lip-synced Taylor Swift 's chart-topping single, "Shake It Off." Here's everything you need to know.

That time when Dwayne Johnson lip-synced Taylor Swift's hit song

In 2015, Dwayne Johnson made an appearance on the premier show of Spike’s Lip Sync Battle with Jimmy Fallon. This segment, widely recognized as the most popular, showed celebrities miming random songs in front of a live audience. During Dwayne's participation in this entertaining challenge, he was playfully challenged by Jimmy Fallon to take on Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off."

The episode took a humorous and unforgettable turn as Dwayne enthusiastically began to lip-sync to "Shake It Off." What made it even more memorable was Dwayne's impressive dance moves, as he grooved to the song, leaving the crowd and Fallon in surprise.

ALSO READ: WWE Spoilers: The Rock's potential plans of heading into WrestleMania 40 unveiled

Dwayne Johnson vs Jimmy Fallon the lip sync match

After Dwayne's amazing performance, he handed the microphone to Jimmy. Jimmy subsequently took the stage and delivered an impressive lip-synch perofrmance of Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line." During his performance, he combined dancing with lip-syncing, adding a comedic touch to the segment. In the second round, both of them went all out.

Fallon introduced a full lip-syncing choir for his rendition of Madonna's "Like a Prayer," while Johnson made a comeback, showcasing his best Tony Manero mimicry while lip-syncing to the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive." In short, both Dwayne and Jimmy delivered their best in their lip-syncing performance and entertained the crowd.

Dwayne Johnson boasts a diverse array of successful films in the action genre. However, beyond the screen, he takes great joy in bringing laughter to people, which is why he has earned the title "The People's Champ."

ALSO READ: 'I could’ve been better': Dwayne Johnson addresses backlash courted over Maui Wildfire Fund with Oprah Winfrey