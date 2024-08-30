Sabrina Carpenter Lands in the Middle of Kanye West vs. Taylor Swift Fans Debate; Here's How

It is clearly Sabrina Carpenter’s year and we are living in it. Sabrina is ruling the chartbusters with back-to-back hit singles and a release of her album Short n Sweet. However, amid all these, millennial stars like Taylor Swift and Kanye West still hold their place with their legacy and their massive rivalry remains one of their career's biggest highlights. Now, Sabrina’s latest album release in a digital version has brought in a new wave of debate between Swifties and Ye’s fans.

Sabrina’s recent music video Taste with Jenna Ortega has stirred up the internet because of the ‘gay’ perspective of the theme. However, she has released a digital version of ‘Short n Sweet’ along with a bonus track, Needless to Say for $5. The digital version has been launched in her official website store and the track can be accessed and is available to download within 24 hours.

Now, instead of talking about Sabrina Carpenter’s move, people are busy detecting whether she followed Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poet’s Department or Kanye West’s Life of Pablo. Swifties and Ye’s fans have come at loggerheads to figure out who inspired the Espresso singer to take this step. The fandoms have taken X (formerly Twitter) to storm to declare who influenced the blonde beauty.

One of the Taylor fans commented that because Sabrina has been under Swift’s wings for too long, it was she who inspired Carpenter. Another wrote, "Taymother taught her well," referring to Taylor Swift’s genius brain pulling off all the marketing strategies behind her albums. Sabrina Carpenter has a very special bond with the Lover singer. She has been opening for Swift’s concerts for a long time. Taylor has also been very fond of Carpenter. She has often talked about her and praised her projects.

However, Ye’s fans didn’t wait too long to jump on this debate. One wrote, “Yeezy Set The Trend B*tch.” Anyway, amid all these, what’s happening is that Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n Sweet’ is getting all kinds of attention. While a large audience is praising her tracks, some brought in controversy. But nevertheless, it is creating the hype it deserves.

Sabrina Carpenter has dethroned herself twice with her songs on Spotify. She reached a level with Espresso but turned it down with Please Please Please starring Barry Keoghan. Now, it’s time for some Taste with Jenna Ortega.

Well, we think this debate is kind of baseless because if someone has influenced Sabrina to make a digital version of her album, it has to be Taylor Swift than anyone else given their bond. And she has been more acquainted with Swift than the rapper. What do you think about it? Have you heard the songs fron ‘Short n Sweet’? Let us know your opinion regarding the debate.

