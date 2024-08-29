Did Barry Keoghan Comfirm His And Sabrina Carpenter's Relationship Status With THIS Comment? Find Out Amid Split Rumors

Lately, Sabrina Carpenter has been making headlines whether it's for her latest album or relationship status. In the last few weeks, rumors were abuzz that she hit brakes on her romance with Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan but neither of them explicitly commented.

On Monday, August 26, the official Bratz Instagram account posted a picture of two dolls inspired by the singer’s latest music video Taste, embodying her and screen partner Jenna Ortega. However, the most surprising part of it all was Keoghan’s comment on the post. "Can I have one?" the actor wrote.

Fans were quick to react and took to social media to weigh in. “What does he want one for tho i’m crying thinking about barry brushing a sabrina carpenter bratz doll’s hair,” a user on X wrote. “Almost 90k likes just cause Barry wants a Bratz doll of his girl damnnn everyone’s so invested as they should!” another quipped. “Someone give Barry his Bratz, pls,” wrote another.

ALSO READ: Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Song Taste Inspired By Love Triangle Involving Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello? Find Out

In the picture posted by Brtaz official page, the dolls were dressed in the same outfits as Carpenter and Ortega in the funeral scene of Taste. The music video featured the Espresso singer and Wednesday actress locking horns and lips over an ex-boyfriend. They stab, burn and decapitate each other throughout the video only to realize that it was the boy’s fault. They end up bonding over the guy at his funeral.

Taste MV was a nod to several cult classic films like Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep in 1992's Death Becomes Her, 2003’s Kill Bill, 2000's Ginger Snaps and 1960's Psycho. Released on August 23, Taste was the third single from Carpenter’s latest album Short n’ Sweet.

Advertisement

As for Keoghan, he first sparked romance rumors with the Please Please Please singer in late 2023. They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty next year before attending the Met Gala together in May, 2024.

Earlier this month DeuxMoi reported that the couple parted ways after five months of dating which the actor seemingly shut down by liking her Instagram post. On August 6, Carpenter talked about her music video featuring Keoghan and told Variety that he “loved” the song.

“I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special,” she said at the time.

ALSO READ: From Barry Keoghan To Shawn Mendes: All Celeb References In Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Explored