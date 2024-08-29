‘It Was Strange’: Jenna Ortega Says Beetlejuice 2 Filming Had All The ‘Old Notes From The Original’ Film Given By Townies

The cult classic horror comedy Beetlejuice was filmed in the town of Winter River, Conn. For the sequel, the cast and crew returned to the iconic sets and got extra help this time. Jenna Ortega and the cast of Beetlejuice had the support of the townsfolk where the sequel was being filmed. The Wednesday actress was a new member of the franchise but got “all the old notes” from the original film.

Speaking at the Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table video series, Ortega, who plays Lydia’s (Winona Ryder) teenage daughter Astrid, spoke about the “strange” on-set incident. “I remember one time we were rehearsing outside of Winter River,” the actress recalled.

"And it was strange 'cause we'd be shooting, and people who lived in that town in Vermont were coming over with books signed by Tim from 30 years ago,” she added. The townsfolk shared pictures of the original Beetlejuice cast and much more proving that they were there when the film first came. “They had all the old notes from the original.”

The Scream actress also revealed that a small movie theater in East Corinth screened the original Beetlejuice film throughout the sequel’s filming. "It felt like you were in the model [of the town] shooting," she added.

Ortega recalled calling her mom and telling her about her day, and she'd be “so excited." The sequel picks up from the events of the original where Lydia is left as a single mother trying to raise Astrid while working as the host of a TV show called Ghost House.

After Lydia’s father’s death, she takes her daughter back to the Winter River house, along with her stepmother Delia (Catherine O'Hara), to mourn his death. In a crazy turn of events, their quick getaway turns into a reunion with Ghost with the Most, aka Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton).

Since the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened, Lydia secures a demonic bio-exorcist to put things back in order. But will the chaos be dealt with?

During the round table conversation, Keaton revealed that he found reprising his character and the story challenging. “How do you do this again? It's not like we sat down on the first one and thought, 'Remember now, in the first act, this happens,” he added.

Nonetheless, they went with the flow, and eventually, the material was ready. “And then it just got created. Up here [in his head], he had it created, but then it took on a life of its own,” Keaton explained.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters on September 6.