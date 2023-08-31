'She was on a date with another guy': Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively once went on 'awkward' double date post their USD 220 million movie

In a tale that sounds like it's ripped from the pages of a rom-com script, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively found love in an unexpected way. Flashback about six years ago to the set of The Green Lantern, where they portrayed just "buddies" on screen. But destiny had other plans for them.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ double date awkwardness

After the movie wrapped up, the duo, who were both in separate relationships at the time, went on a double date. Ryan was with someone else, and so was Blake. However, the universe had a twist in store. Ryan later described the date as incredibly awkward for both pairs, but the chemistry between him and Blake was undeniable. He had said, “About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date – she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl – and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across.”

Their journey began as friends, a foundation that often paved the way for something more meaningful, “We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends,” he said. It's a relatable concept – getting to know each other without the pressure of romantic expectations.

On the culinary front, Blake's kitchen skills are noteworthy, but even Ryan joked that maintaining his superhero physique sometimes clashed with indulging in her delicious creations. Superheroes need cheat days too, right?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively became official!

As time went on, speculation about their relationship swirled. There were birthday weekends and shared Thanksgiving celebrations. Then came the surprise wedding in South Carolina, an intimate affair that caught many by surprise.

The couple's family grew, with the birth of their daughters James and Inez. Their third daughter's name, Betty, was inadvertently revealed by Taylor Swift in one of her songs, adding an extra touch of celebrity serendipity.

Announcing their fourth pregnancy in 2022, the Reynolds-Lively clan welcomed their newest addition, whose name they've kept private for now. The couple's ability to balance their private lives with their public personas is something to admire.

Recently, Ryan's birthday message to Blake showcased their enduring bond. Their journey, which began with an awkward double date, is a reminder that love can bloom in the most unexpected places. It's a tale that resonates, proving that even Hollywood stars have relatable love stories that warm the heart.

