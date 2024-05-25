Sofia Richie Pays Sweet Tribute To Husband Elliot Grainge's Late Mom With Newborn Daughter's Name; Here's How

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge chose a meaningful middle name for their newborn daughter: Samantha — Full name: Eloise Samantha Grainge.

“Eloise Samantha Grainge…5.20.24 best day of my life,” Richie captioned the heart-melting black and white picture of her daughter’s feet. The middle name, Samantha, apparently holds a meaningful significance for the couple, as it honors Grainge’s late mother, Samantha Berg, who suffered complications during childbirth, which left her in a coma until she passed away in 2007.

The news of Richie and Grainge welcoming their tiny bundle of joy comes only a few weeks after the former shared snaps of her baby bump on Instagram, counting down the final days of pregnancy, writing, “Waiting for you baby girl.”

That being said, Richie and Grainge for a long time believed they were having a boy and not a girl. Here's why!

Sofia Richie on Gender Reveal Gone Wrong and Pregnancy Journey

The couple, who wed in April 2023, spoke about their gender reveal party to Vogue earlier this year. “I love YouTubes and the TikToks — even before I was talking about getting pregnant — of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink,” Richie began. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped together. We both thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock,” she added, continuing, “My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too.”

Elsewhere in the conversation with the publication, Richie gushed about enjoying the special phase in her life saying, “I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life.”

She added, “And also, just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion — there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all.”

Here’s how the couple shared the good news with their family

“We went to Elliot’s parents, who live about five minutes away from us,” Sofia recalled during the interview. “I think I had a box – I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box — and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week.”

After unwrapping the present and discovering what was inside, their family, needless to say, were in awe. “I had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it],” Sofia revealed. “That’s how we told all of our parents.”

Richie and Grainge sparked dating rumors in 2021, however, the pair’s history goes way back, as Elliot’s father, Lucian Grainge, the Universal Music Group CEO, is a longtime friend of Sofia’s dad Lionel Richie.

ALSO READ: 'Sorry To All My Neighbors For The Horrifying Scream': Sofia Richie Reveals Her Reaction To Baby's Gender Reveal