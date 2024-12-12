Sports Journalist Stephen A. Smith Addresses Recent Allegations Against Longtime Friend Jay-Z; Deets Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Stephen A. Smith, who happens to be a long-time friend of Jay-Z, recently came forth to address the newly upsurged allegations against the Hard Knock Life rapper. In his statement, Smith was heard defending the Empire State of Mind artist while also dismissing the online comparison between Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs.

In the episode that was released on December 10 of his eponymous show, Stephen A. Smith shut down the accusations against the No Church in the Wild rapper that alleged him of raping and drugging a minor.

“Anybody who’s been around Jay-Z and knows him has seen him come to the defense of the most helpless among us—the children,” Smith mentioned.

Smith then went on to add that he can't believe even for a second that Jay-Z would be “associated with an allegation like this… R*pe? First of all, I wouldn't believe that. Secondly, a 13-year-old? No.”

However, he then added, “Be clear, this ain’t P. Diddy,” as he stated Homeland Security did not raid the house of the Young Forever rapper and that he has not been charged with several felonies that would ultimately land him behind bars.

“He [Jay] is being accused by a plaintiff who’s hired a lawyer in pursuit of civil retribution, 20 years after the fact. That’s not P. Diddy. This is different,” Stephen A. Smith mentioned.

While the host of the show maintained that he has not had a word with Jay-Z since the time the allegations had emerged, he, however, stated that he has “known and loved” his friend for over a period of two decades.

For those who do not know, the Can’t Knock the Hustle artist was recently accused of raping a 13-year-old minor girl back in the year 2000. This lawsuit had even dragged the now-disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs, who is locked behind bars in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

