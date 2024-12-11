50 Cent Shares Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs’ Fake AI-Generated Video; Learn Here

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Jay-Z was recently alleged to have been involved, alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs, in the r*pe of a 13-year-old. Following the news, which spread like wildfire, the I’ll Be Missing You artist found himself already mired in multiple heinous accusations. Adding to the controversy, 50 Cent released a video clip on social media that he shared for laughs.

As reported by Newsweek, the In da Club artist, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, posted a video he generated using artificial intelligence. In the fake footage, 50 Cent depicted the two rappers being arrested.

The video clip reportedly featured the song Sound of da Police by rapper KRS-One playing in the background, while It's All About the Benjamins artist Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z , known for tracks such as Empire State of Mind and Run This Town, were seen wearing tuxedos.

In the video, both Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z appeared with shocked expressions as officers arrested them.

What made the video even more intriguing was that the two rappers were shown being taken into custody at a glamorous party.

The video further depicted Jay-Z and the Bump, Bump, Bump rapper being escorted out of the building and onto the street, where they were shown being placed into a police car, according to reports.

After this scene, the final frame shows them both standing outside a jail cell.

However, the video becomes a little bit funny as the No Church in the Wild rapper and Sean Diddy Combs are shown holding wine glasses in each of their hands.

For those who do not know, both the music moguls were named in a lawsuit that accused them of allegedly raping a minor girl of 13 years, back in the year 2000.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

