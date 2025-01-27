Superman Takes Flight in New Trailer, But Fans Question CGI Quality; Deets

A new TV spot for James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy has given fans another look at David Corenswet as the iconic superhero.

While the shorter teaser reuses much of the footage from the first trailer, it includes a fresh glimpse of Superman flying over a snowy landscape. The brief moment has sparked mixed reactions, with some fans excited and others left concerned about the visual effects.

In the new footage, Superman is seen soaring above ice and snow. While the scene offers a stunning backdrop, many viewers felt something was off about the visual effects.

“His face looks weirdly CGI here,” one fan commented. The digital look of Superman’s face has left some skeptical about the movie’s readiness. “Maybe it’s just unfinished, and we’ll see a more polished, less funky version at release,” speculated a viewer.

This isn’t the first time fans have questioned the CGI in Superman: Legacy. The initial trailer also faced criticism for what some felt were unconvincing effects. Visuals aside, fans remain cautiously optimistic, hoping these early trailers don’t reflect the final product.

The visual fidelity of superhero films is often a critical factor in their success, especially for a franchise like DC, which is attempting to regain its footing in a competitive market.

James Gunn, known for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy, is bringing his distinctive style to this Superman reboot. While many have praised his past work, some fans worry that his humor and the inclusion of a large roster of characters may overwhelm the story.

With DC, Marvel, and other franchises struggling in recent years, Superman: Legacy carries high expectations. Fans are rooting for the film to deliver, but concerns about the CGI and story complexity persist.

Whether James Gunn’s vision can bring a satisfying and fresh take on Superman will be revealed when the movie hits theaters. Until then, fans are left to analyze every trailer, hoping the final product lives up to its promise.

