The Bear Star Jamie Lee Curtis Apologizes For Her Comments On MCU; Says 'I Will Do Better'

Jamie Lee Curtis, the legendary actor of Hollywood, managed to unwittingly make so much news in real life with her candid comment on one of the most successful franchises of our times—the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a light exchange at San Diego Comic-Con, the actress was asked to describe the current phase of the MCU. Her blunt reply was: "Bad." The hall broke into laughter, but soon enough, it took a viral turn online.

Soon, realizing that the tone of her words was very inimical, Curtis posted an apology through the same social media. She truly expressed her regret over the thoughtless comment and even said she called the head of Marvel studio Kevin Feige to discuss the situation.

In an emotional announcement, Curtis accepted the idiocy through what she said and promised to do better and stay out of the shallow world of online publicity and genuinely focus on creating something of significance. In her post, Curtis mentioned that if you become a leader, you should not deter another creative talent by sidelining their work.

Curtis took to her social media, voicing a little bit of regret, referring to her own comments as stupid and vowing to do better. "My comments about Marvel were stupid. I will do better," she wrote before confirming identifying messaging with Kevin Feige and that she would no longer be a part of an online superficial battle that seems to advance mostly promotional tactics that favor clicks over actually saying anything useful.

On Instagram, Curtis shared about the controversy, "If I'm a leader, then a leader shouldn't talk s— about other collaborative art form creators." This bargain to stay positive was part of her larger apology.

What could be called Curtis' knee-jerk comments find support among sections of industry analysts when it comes to her observations about the recent output from Marvel.

No doubt, MCU’s current movie Deadpool & Wolverine is performing very well at the box office and shattering some records as the biggest opening as an R-rated film, but it was not the same case with the studio in 2023. The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania—both faced utter failure. And, Kevin Feige, Marvel President a few months back said that they know that the studio is not at its best phase, but they will work harder to overcome this rough phase.

