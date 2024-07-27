'It Hits Every Note': Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Experience Filming Freaky Friday 2, Shares How She Helped The Sequel Get Greenlit

Jamie Lee Curtis is all set to reunite with her co-star Lindsay Lohan for the upcoming movie Freaky Friday 2. Curtis and Lohan originally played mother and daughter in the first teen fantasy comedy. The project is currently in production, and Curtis recently revealed how she helped the movie get greenlit. Read on further to know more details!

Jamie Lee Curtis shares how she helped the sequel of Freaky Friday get Greenlit

During a recent interview with Screen Rant at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Jamie Lee Curtis talked about her experience filming Freaky Friday 2 alongside her co-star Lindsay Lohan as the onscreen mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman. Curtis also shared how she played a role in getting the sequel to happen at Disney.

The actress explained that during the Halloween press junkets, they "would do Halloween questions, and then every single interview, they'd go, 'So what's up with you and Lindsay?' Are you going to get back?"

The Nicolas Gift movie actress then shared that she's having a blast filming the upcoming sequel, noting, "It's awesome. It's different and beautiful and fun and funny. It hits every note. It's going to be amazing."

Jamie Lee Curtis further mentioned that she can't reveal much about the sequel, but recently, she felt like a "15-year-old," saying, "Literally last night, at the end of the day as the sun set in downtown Los Angeles, I was jumping a 69 Camaro."

What will the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel be about?

According to the official logline, Freaky Friday 2 introduces a multigenerational twist, and the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) face an identity crisis as they accidentally switch bodies after eating magic fortune cookies. Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they deal with the challenges of blending two families, Tess and Anna "discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

According to Deadline, Disney has confirmed the cast for the sequel. Original cast members Lohan, Curtis, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao will reprise their roles. Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan are the new additions to the cast.

Meanwhile, Freaky Friday 2 is set to be released in theaters in 2025.