The Boys Season 4 Plot Draws Similarities With Donald Trump Assassination Attempt; Makers Issue Clarification

The Boys marked a coincidental parallelism with real-life events. The plot of season 4’s finale episode revolves around the storyline of a shooter planning to assassinate the president. The narrative draws similarities with the unfortunate events that took place in the past week, with an assassination attempt being made on Donald Trump. The creators of the show, along with Amazon MGM Studios, issued a clarification over the plot being entirely coincidental.

The creator of The Boys, Erik Kripke, and the writers of the show are known for being creative with real-life events and adding them to their show. However, this time around, the viewers got their eyes on the plot for including a controversial topic in the show.

Statement issued by the makers of The Boys

The makers of the show issued a statement about the storyline of The Boys being coincidentally similar to the real-life event of Donald Trump's assassination attempt. The statement read, "The Boys is a fictitious series filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional.”

It further stated, "Amazon, Sony Pictures Television, and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind." In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kripke said that being able to put out their thoughts on the show has been a real gift. The showrunner revealed, "We write about whatever is pissing us off or frightening us at the time.”

He further added, "I'm under no illusion that we're going to change minds or change anything. We're carnies. I get it. But to be able to just have a place to put our feelings and to say the things we want to say is a real gift."

What is The Boys season 4 about?

Season 4 of The Boys is based on the consequences of the elections after Robert Singer runs for president. As for the plot of the show, the logline reads, “Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods. But that's when they're using their powers for good. What happens when the heroes go rogue and start abusing their powers?”

The cast of the show includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Valorie Curry, and Cameron Crovetti.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video.

