Night Manager 2 Review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor’s thriller watchable but lags behind in adrenaline rush

Plot:

Night Manager 2 follows the story of Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur), who has successfully infiltrated himself in the army of leading weapon dealer, Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor), while working undercover for Indian Intelligence Agencies. Much like all espionage films, Night Manager is also about how a man rises against all odds to protect against an attack on the country. Does he manage to emerge a winner, or does he double-cross the Indian agencies? Watch it unfold in Night Manager 2.

What works?

The world of Night Manager is fascinating – Director Sandeep Modi does well in establishing the characters by keeping an arc of grey to all the key protagonists. He sets up the story well in season one and keeps the consistency intact in the second season. The emotional elements in the finale also hit the right note.

The performances by Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Shobita Dhulipala alongside everyone in the ensemble lift the impact of some of the dramatic portions. The action scenes are neatly done, and the dialogues are strong. Some of the sequences keep you on the edge of your seat, however, the writing doesn’t have enough twists and turns that one expects from espionage.

What doesn’t work?

Night Manager 2 isn’t as gripping as the first season. There is a dip in the pace as also the plot doesn’t have enough high points. The episodes move in a predictable manner, and right from the beginning of the new season, you know how the series ends.

The teaser of the new season promised a lot of action, but there is little that the second season has to offer on the action front. In fact, the one prolonged set piece isn’t exactly an action scene.

Performances:

Aditya Roy Kapur does well as Shaan Sengupta and continues to dominate with his excellent screen presence. He gets the moments of heroism too and excels in his part. This is the best that Aditya Roy Kapur has looked in a feature presentation. He stands tall in front of a stalwart like Anil Kapoor too. Anil Kapoor is having lots of fun playing the bad man in this series. He plays the role of a rich, arrogant, and overconfident businessman with utmost conviction. In fact, it has been a while since one has seen Anil Kapoor in this avatar.

Shobita Dhulipala does well in her part and brings in the glam element to the tale. Naved Jaffrey, Tillotama Shome, and Saswata Chatterjee among others do well in their respective roles.

Advertisement

Verdict

Night Manager 2 is a decent watch despite the predictable screenplay. It rides primarily on scale and style, though, misses out on the twists and turns. A continued watch rather than splitting it into two seasons would have resulted in a better impact.