'The significance of...': When Taylor Swift talked about her lucky number; stating REASONS are 'really weird'

During an interview with MTV News back in 2009, the global pop sensation Taylor Swift shed light on her deep-seated affinity for the number 13. While for some, this digit might evoke superstition and foreboding, Swift has consistently found it to be a harbinger of good fortune throughout her life and career. Reportedly, with each brushstroke of that magical number on her hand before every performance, Taylor Swift paid homage to a numerical companion that has been a constant source of inspiration and positivity.

What REASONS did Taylor Swift give to talk about her affinity to the number 13

As she reported in the 2009 interview with MTV News, the enchantment with 13 begins with the date of her birth, December 13, 1989. She said, "The significance of the number 13 on my hand ... I paint this on my hand before every show because 13 is my lucky number; for a lot of reasons, It's really weird."

The Cruel Summer Singer went on to elaborate, "I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first #1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter."

ALSO READ: 'You just realize it's a part of the job...': When Taylor Swift opened up about how scrutiny affects art and shared how she handles it

The Lover singer even credited all her happiness to the number 13 as she mentioned, "Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing."

What has Taylor Swift been up to lately?

Taylor Swift has been enjoying a period of significant success and excitement lately. Reportedly, her concert film, The Eras Tour, has shattered pre-sale records at Cinemark, demonstrating an extraordinary level of demand that surpasses any other film released by the company, reportedly by a factor of 10.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift allegedly treat all diners to an empty restaurant night out with Travis Kelce? Report suggests so

Moreover, the Cruel Summer singer’s outstanding accomplishments at the September 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are noteworthy. She secured victory in nine out of the 11 categories she was nominated in, including the highly prestigious Artist of the Year award, which was exclusively contested by female nominees—a historic moment in the VMAs.

ALSO READ: ‘She’s an amazing person, and…’: David Beckham opens up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance; offers love advice