Top 7 Oh Na Ra movies and TV shows to witness the versatile star’s best performances on screen

Oh Na Ra's movies and TV shows have made her a beloved figure in the K-drama world. With an impressive career that began on stage, she seamlessly transitioned to the small screen, captivating audiences with her versatile acting.

From standout roles in hit dramas like My Mister and Sky Castle to her memorable performances in films like Perhaps Love, Oh Na Ra has proven herself a master of both comedy and drama. Her unique charm and talent continue to shine in every project, making her a fan favorite in both musicals and on-screen performances.

7 best Oh Na Ra movies and TV shows that are must watch for a fan

1. The Grand Heist

Cast: Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Ji Ho, Min Hyo Rin, Lee Chae Young, Sung Dong Il, Ko Chang Seok, Shin Jung Geun, Oh Na Ra

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Release year: 2012

Genre: Historical-comedy

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

The Grand Heist plunges viewers into the late 18th-century Joseon era, where a clever gang of eleven thieves embarks on a daring mission to steal precious ice blocks from royal storage. Led by the charismatic Lee Deok Mu, they navigate treachery and corruption to foil the officials’ monopoly on this coveted commodity. With a mix of wit, action, and unexpected camaraderie, this heist film captivates as it unravels a thrilling tale of rebellion against injustice.

2. My Mister

Cast: Lee Sun Kyun, Lee Ji Eun (IU), Oh Na Ra

IMDB Rating: 9.1/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Psychological, drama, tragedy

Where to watch: Netflix

My Mister beautifully intertwines the lives of two seemingly lost souls, Lee Ji An (IU) and Park Dong Hoon (Lee Sun Kyun), as they navigate the weight of their burdens. Set against a backdrop of hardship and emotional turmoil, their unexpected bond offers solace and healing.

As they confront their painful pasts, the series masterfully explores themes of resilience, connection, and the quiet strength found in companionship, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

3. Sky Castle

Cast: Yum Jung Ah, Lee Tae Ran, Yoon Se Ah, Oh Na Ra, Kim Seo Hyung

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Satire, black-comedy, psychological drama, family, mystery

Where to watch: Netflix

Sky Castle offers a sharp and satirical lens on the cutthroat ambitions of South Korea's elite. Set in a luxurious neighborhood, it follows the lives of affluent housewives who stop at nothing to secure their children's futures, exposing the dark side of obsession with education and status. As friendships fracture and secrets unravel, the series compellingly critiques societal pressures, revealing the emotional toll of their relentless pursuit of success and perfection.

4. Racket Boys

Cast: Kim Sang Kyung, Oh Na Ra, Tang Jung Sang, Kim Kang Hoon, Lee Jae In

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Sports, drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Racket Boys is an uplifting tale that captures the spirit of youth and the transformative power of sports. Following a struggling middle school badminton team in the picturesque countryside, the series shows the journey of unlikely heroes as they strive to revive their club and forge lasting friendships.

With a mix of humor, determination, and the guidance of dedicated coaches, these young athletes navigate their personal challenges while discovering their passion for the game.

5. Perhaps Love

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Oh Na Ra, Kim Hee Won, Lee Yoo Young, Sung Yoo Bin, Mu Jin Sung

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Comedy, drama

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Perhaps Love is a heartwarming film that follows Hyeon, a once-successful author stuck in a creative slump for seven years. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Yoo Jin, an aspiring writer who challenges his worldview.

As he navigates relationships with his ex-wife, best friend, and son, Hyeon embarks on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth, learning that love and inspiration can come from the most unexpected places.

6. Men of Plastic

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Oh Na Ra, Choi Byung Mo, Oh Yeon Seo

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Prime Video

Men in Plastic is a comedic yet insightful film set in Apgujeong Dong, Seoul’s luxury plastic surgery hub. Dae Guk, an ambitious local with big business dreams, teams up with Ji Woo, a gifted but disgraced plastic surgeon, to launch a revolutionary cosmetic clinic.

As they navigate the competitive beauty industry, the film humorously explores ambition, reinvention, and the high-stakes world of plastic surgery.

7. Countdown

Cast: Jin Seon Kyu, Sung Yoo Bin, Oh Na Ra, Ko Chang Seok, Jang Dong Joo, Ko Kyu Pil, Kim Min Ho

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Comedy, drama

Where to watch: N/A

Countdown follows the journey of Park Si Heon, a once-glorious Olympic boxing champion turned high school gym teacher, grappling with life’s disappointments in 1998. With only his tenacity left, he forms an unlikely bond with rebellious student Yoon Woo.

Together, they challenge societal injustices, using their fists and resilience to confront a world that often feels stacked against them. Jin Seon Kyu delivers a powerful performance, capturing the spirit of redemption and the fight for justice.

In conclusion, Oh Na Ra's movies and TV shows truly show her incredible range as an actress. Whether she’s delivering heartfelt performances in dramas or bringing laughter in lighthearted comedies, she consistently captivates her audience.

Her roles in The Grand Heist, My Mister, and Sky Castle highlight her versatility, while films like Perhaps Love and Men of Plastic reveal her ability to tackle complex characters. With each project, Oh Na Ra reaffirms her place in the hearts of fans, making her work a must watch for anyone wanting to appreciate the richness of K-drama and cinema.

