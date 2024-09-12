Tom Brady’s Diet Plan: Weight Loss, Benefits of TB12, Pros And Cons

Tom Brady is an American former professional football quarterback who has played in the National Football League (NFL) for 23 seasons. Apart from his fantastic sportsman spirit and successful career on the field, Tom Brady’s diet plan and health approach have been a matter of public interest.

Brady’s strict performance-enhancing meal plan — the TB12 diet — is specially curated for his overall well-being. The diet sparked widespread curiosity from the day he introduced it in his 2017 book, TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer.

Right from weight loss and performance enhancement to fostering a better understanding of dietary strategies, the iconic American figure continues to captivate the attention of audiences worldwide.

As you scroll ahead, you will uncover the potential benefits and drawbacks of Tom Brady’s diet and make informed decisions about incorporating his elements into your own lifestyle.

Who Is Tom Brady?

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, popularly known as Tom Brady, was born on the 3rd of August 1977. He made his NFL debut with the New England Patriots in 2000. In addition to seven Super Bowl wins, he holds the record for the longest NFL career of any non-special team player.

After 19 seasons as the Patriots’ quarterback, he moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played with the team for three seasons. Over the years, the athlete consistently made sports headlines, with his lifestyle, eating habits, and diet plan, attracting as much attention as his on-field performance.

Roll your eyes over to learn about Tom Brady’s diet plan in detail.

What is the Tom Brady’s Dietary Plan?

Tom Brady attributes the longevity of his professional football career to his diet. In one of the interviews, he stated that he is still committed to his strict diet even after he retired in February 2023.

His diet, the TB12 Method, is 80% plant-based and 20% animal product-based, with a focus on whole foods. It comprises organic, locally grown, and seasonal produce. Such a diet may have helped him reduce inflammation, lower the risk of injuries, and improve athletic performance, energy levels, and recovery speed.

Research states that consuming a diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables has a plethora of benefits. Multiple studies have also linked plant-based diets to a lower body mass index and better weight control ( 1 ).

In his book, TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer, he focuses more on maintaining ‘balance’. He expressed that at TB12, it is all about balance while creating the right mix of strength, conditioning, and pliability. Additionally, it emphasizes lifestyle choices that revolve around what we eat, how much we rest, the recovery we get, and what kind of daily activities we engage in. According to the World Health Organization, 60% of related factors to individual health and quality of life are correlated to lifestyle ( 2 ).

According to Brady, the more balanced you are, the better it is. Through his book, he also shared his experiences and observations. He highlighted that many athletes like to work on things that they are already good at. This practice often reinforces their confidence in their own abilities.

On the other hand, some athletes like to work more on their strength, whereas the rest work on speed. But this doesn’t create the right balance. It is important to work on deficiencies as well.

Since the first season of the NFL, there has been a lot of interest in Tom Brady’s diet, food, and everything that he avoids consuming. In one of the interviews of 2022, he spoke about how he doesn’t enjoy eating things that fail to fulfill the needs of his body. There was a time when star mentioned that he wouldn't transform into a couch potato post-retirement — and, he didn’t. He is always more conscious when it comes to diet.

The NFL player is actually not very strict with his diet. Instead, he strives to understand the process of food being grown. He enjoys eating ice cream and doesn’t wish to make an impression of a psychopath. All he does is make good food choices. He aims to fulfill the needs and necessities of his body.

The athletes affirmed that it is not calories but nutrients that are produced from the soil itself. He believes that the food that one gets in the grocery isn’t the food that would have allowed him to play football at the age of 44.

Scroll down to know what type of food falls under the banner of TB12 and what can you eat on the ‘Tom Brady’ diet.

What Should You Eat on the “Tom Brady Diet”?

The “Tom Brady Diet” consists of an 80/20 balance between plant-based foods and meats. The diet highly recommends one to eat 80% of organically grown fruits, lots of vegetables, grean beans, nuts, whole grains, legumes, and seeds. For 20% of the time, one should eat grass-fed, organic, hormone-free, free-range, and antibiotic-free lean meats and wild-caught seafood.

Research states that healthy eating may be best achieved with a plant-based diet. It encourages lots of cooked or raw vegetables, fruits, beans, peas, lentils, soybeans, seeds, and a few nuts and is generally low fat ( 3 ).

In a 2016 interview with Allen Campbell, his personal chef, it was confirmed that Tom and his family used to follow most of the local, organic, and majority plant-based diet. As per the Chef, such a diet has great power to reverse and prevent diseases.

Allen also stated that the Tom Brady diet has minimal added sugars and carbohydrates. As sugar consumption has been implicated in obesity, depression, metabolic disorders, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer ( 4 ). 80% of the Brady family eats fresh and organic vegetables. Moreover, their diet includes whole grains like quinoa, millet, brown rice, and beans. The inclusion of whole grains in the diet is recommended in dietary guidance around the world because of their associations with enhanced health status and reduced risk of chronic disease ( 5 ).

The other 20% consists of lean meats which are grass-fed duck and chicken. For fish — most of the time, it is wild salmon. Lean meat is a good source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, niacin, zinc, and iron ( 6 ).

Overall Tom Brady’s diet is a typical American diet, excluding sugar and carbohydrates. As the human body is acidic, carbs and sugar, both can cause diseases. A few years ago, Brady outed Frosted Flakes and Coca-Cola on one of the radio stations.

Chef Campbell revealed that he did a lot of his grocery shopping from farmer’s market. From the TB12 diet, foods containing gluten, dairy, corn, soy, and nightshade vegetables are fully eliminated. Additionally, coffee, alcohol, GMOs, sugar, or trans fats are prohibited too. Research has proved the direct connection of trans fatty acids with cardiovascular diseases, breast cancer, disorders of the nervous system, diabetes, obesity, and allergy ( 7 ).

For anyone who wants to follow Tom Brady’s diet, below is a sample shopping list for you.

Sample Shopping List for the Tom Brady Diet

To follow the TB12 method, ensure that you shop at a local farmer's market for fresh and seasonal produce. Vouch for organic and local fruits and vegetables. Those who are not quite sure about what’s in season and have a budget restraint can at least prioritize buying produce that looks fresh.

To get started with the Tom Brady diet, here’s your shopping list. Please note that this isn’t a definite list. You may look for food that works for the best of you and your body.

Organic lean proteins: Salmon, halibut, chicken, and trimmed pork loin. Almond milk Leafy greens Cooking oils like raw olive and coconut oil Protein powders and bars TB12 nutritional supplements (Optional) Organic eggs Seasonal local vegetables: Spinach, arugula, kale, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, and fresh herbs Seasonal local fruits: Grapefruit, bananas, oranges, blueberries, and avocados Whole grains: Brown rice, quinoa, and millet Dried legumes: Black beans, lentils, and chickpeas Nuts and seeds: Walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, cashews, and flax seeds

You can modify this sample shopping list as per your taste and preferences. Also, get to know the pros and cons of following the diet.

Pros And Cons of the TB12 Diet

The Tom Brady Diet, aka is meant for people of all ages and levels. It is not a weight loss diet plan, but a diet that is plant-based and nutritious and can help in shedding a few extra pounds. Below are the pros of following the TB12 diet.

Pros:

It is more balanced and nutritious. A variety of nutrient-dense and whole foods intend to reduce inflammation. It encourages a plethora of healthy habits such as hydration, sleep, and exercise. It is simple and easy to follow. It doesn’t require any kind of machine or extra effort to count calories, log meals, or track the intake of macronutrients. The diet is allergen-friendly. It may promote weight loss. It is designed to boost energy. It reduces recovery time. It may reduce the risk of heart disease and certain cancers. It incorporates elements of mindfulness, which could be beneficial for weight management.

Cons:

The idea that you can only consume fresh, organic, and seasonal produce is unrealistic and out of budget for many people. Eliminating dairy products, corn, gluten, soy, etc. may not be necessary for everyone. It might be over-restrictive. It is not sustainable. It lacks scientific evidence. It might be unsuitable for those with dietary restrictions, including vegans and vegetarians. The emphasis on portion sizes is not universally appropriate.

How Can You Follow the Tom Brady Diet?

By primarily focusing on minimally processed food, one can follow the Tom Brady diet. Processed foods are generally recognized as a source of salt, saturated fat, “trans” fatty acids, and sugar. Excessive intake of these nutrients is perceived as the leading reason for an increased risk in the development of health concerns like diabetes type 2, cancer, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases ( 8 ).

Followers of the diet are advised to focus on the 80/20 rule. In addition to setting strict guidelines for which types of food to consume and avoid, it recommends staying hydrated by drinking half of your body weight in fluid ounces per day.

With a focus on strength and conditioning, rather than only strength and speed, quality sleep and maintaining a positive mindset are also key components of the diet plan.

Here are a few points that you need to take note of to follow the TB12 diet:

In the morning, drink 20 fluid ounces of water with electrolytes. Stop eating when you are 75% full for better digestion and absorption of nutrients. Drink high-fat, high-protein, and high-calorie smoothies before working out. Start limiting your caffeine intake by 1 cup of coffee per day. Let your dinner be the smallest meal of the day. Do not have a large meal just a few hours before bedtime.

As a part of the diet, multiple supplements and plant-based protein powder, electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, and herbal blends are recommended in order to enhance performance and support recovery.

Protein supplements are specially crafted for athletes and habitually active consumers as they promote muscle growth ( 9 ). However, ensure that the supplements are actual supplements to your diet and not a complete replacement.

Tom Brady’s Workout Routine

In addition to staying committed to the TB12 diet, Tom also emphasizes the importance of working out and exercising. Research states that being fit or active is associated with a greater than 50% reduction in health-related risks ( 10 ).

Tom suggests starting from a biomechanically neutral position that consists of knees over feet, hips over knees, shoulders over hips, and a firm core. However, if you are not in the correct alignment then you condition your body to be out of balance.

In one of the videos, Tom Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, laid stress upon starting an exercise in an athletic, neutral position by activating core muscles. During a set, when your muscles get exhausted, it is time to stop. According to Tom, when one’s form breaks down, it is vital to bring the exercise to a halt.

To start, Tom performs an active warm-up to stimulate his nervous system and get the blood flowing. For Tom, his trainer Alex uses three types of resistance bands — handle bands, long-looped resistance bands, and short-looped bands. Resistance training increases in skeletal muscle mass ( 11 ). In addition, a combination of strength and cardio delivers ground force production.

Tom Brady’s diet plan and workout regime underscore the importance of living a healthier lifestyle. While he is committed to his TB12 diet even after retirement, he also acknowledges the importance of maintaining the right balance.

Overall, Tom Brady's diet method offers insights into making conscious and informed choices about food and lifestyle to support overall well-being and longevity. Additionally, his workout regime is also an intriguing topic for individuals looking to improve their own dietary habits and overall health.

