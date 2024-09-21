When Farhan Akhtar and Shibani went for couple therapy few days after marriage; 'Our therapist was like...'

VJ-turned-actress Shibani Akhtar is happily married to actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. The couple keep setting relationship goals on social media since they have been together. Shibani married Farhan in 2022 after dating him for three years. Do you know that Farhan and Shibani went for couple therapy a few days after marriage? The model and actress recalled it by saying that their therapist was surprised that they had come 24 hours after their wedding.

During a new chat with actress Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast, Chapter 2, Shibani Akhtar spilled the beans about taking couple therapy with Farhan Akhtar before and after marriage.

Recounting their therapy visit after the wedding, Shibani said, "We got married on a Monday. Our signing was on a Monday and our next scheduled appointment was on a Wednesday. I remember we walked in and our therapist was like ‘Why are you guys here? You just got married like 24 hours ago'?”

The Noor actress continued that the couple started taking these therapies around their courtship period. She shared that couple therapy is like going to the gym as you have to keep working on it.

Shibani recalled the times when the couple had nothing to talk about during therapies and would look at each other. At times, they needed more than an hour to discuss their relationship, she added.

Shibani Akhtar then emphasized how couple therapy leaves a positive impact on them dealing with arguments. The former VJ expressed that whenever they fight at home, while she wants to sort things out, the actor usually waits to discuss it on therapy day.

In the same podcast, Farhan got candid about how his daughters Shakya and Akira dealt with his divorce from his first wife, Adhuna Bhabani. Farhan expressed that he feels "tremendously guilty" towards them.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar has 120 Bahadur in the pipeline in which he will play PVC Major Shaitan Singh. Farhan will helm Ranveer Singh's Don 3, the third part of the filmmaker's Don franchise. He is also working on Jee Le Zara, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif as the leads.

