Amid buzz of Durga, Indira Krishnan reveals Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor recommended her for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Indira Krishnan has hit the headlines for all the right reasons. The actress is all set to play a negative role alongside Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra in the upcoming show Durga. It goes without saying that Indira has ventured into films and recently appeared in Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Since she also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in the pipeline, Krishnan opened up about how RK recommended her for the magnum opus.

The actress also went candid about how the Barfi star respects his work and treats people with utmost esteem. Talking to Times Now, Indira said, "I did Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. After that, he recommended me for Ramayana. He's very grounded person and never shows any starry attitude on the set." She added that the Brahmastra actor has polite behavior with everyone, be it his co-stars, the spot boys, or someone else. Indira stated that Ranbir's nature has led her to learn to 'give respect, take respect.'

On looking back at her past experiences on different television sets, the 53-year-old recounted numerous incidents where the lead actors would not arrive on time, and she kept waiting for them. Furthermore, she emphasized how Kapoor's unwavering dedication and commitment to his work earned him widespread respect and admiration from his colleagues.

For the unversed, Indira Krishnan is reportedly playing the role of Kaushalya, Ranbir Kapoor's onscreen mother, in the upcoming magnum opus. Ramayana also stars Lara Dutta, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Arun Govil, and many other A-list actors in prominent roles.

Coming to Indira's forthcoming show Durga, it is bankrolled by Leena Gangopadhayay and is all set to premiere on September 16. The show is all about class disparity. Set against the majestic backdrop of Rajasthan, it follows Durga (Pranali Rathod), a young woman belonging to a tribal community who is apparently adopted by a royal family.

She has always admired Anurag (Aashay Mishra), the heir to the throne, and the two discover that their emotions for each other intensify with time. However, unlike a smooth-going love story, their romance encounters resistance from the formidable household figure Paani Bai (Indira Krishnan), adding a layer of complexity to their tale.

