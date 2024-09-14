5 Sylvester Stallone’s Highest Grossing Movies: Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2 tops

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most loved and respected film personalities in the world. In a career spanning across 7 decades, the actor has given his audiences, extraordinary films and performances. He has redefined the action genre with some of the most influential action films of all time. He still actively works in films and is an inspiration to all those who want to make it big in the glamour industry. Here’s having a look at Sylvester Stallone’s Highest Grossing Movies.

5 Sylvester Stallone’s Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide

1. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol: 2

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol: 2 is the highest grossing movie of the GOTG franchise, with a global cume of USD 869 million. The Guardians films are among the most acclaimed films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also called MCU. It was the 8th highest grossing movie of the year.

Sylvester Stallone essayed the role of Stakar Ogord, a high ranking ravager. While he didn’t lead the film, his character was an integral one. He continued to reprise his role of Stakar Ogord in the third film of the franchise and it ended up becoming his second highest grosser. Marvel showed their interest in having Stallone be part of more MCU films.

2. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol: 3

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol: 3 was a box office success, much like the other two parts. The film grossed USD 845 million against an estimated budget of USD 250 million. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol: 3 was a comeback of sorts for Marvel. Before GOTG 3, there were a few Marvel films that didn’t do as well as they should have.

Sylvester Stallone continued to reprise his role of Stakar Ogord. It is to be seen if the actor continues being part of these big-ticket commercial superhero flicks that have found the love of the audiences since the very beginning.

3. The Expendables 2

The Expendables 2 is the highest grossing film of The Expendables franchise, with a global gross of around USD 315 million against a budget of roughly USD 100 million. The film featured an ensemble of big action stars and Stallone was the pick of the actors. The movie managed over 70 percent of its business from international markets. In North America, it was slightly affected by the mass shootings in Colorado.

After The Expendables 2, the franchise lost its mojo. While The Expendables 3 did decently, Expend4bles ended up being a major flop. The fourth film of the franchise has almost put an end to any future developments of the franchise that were being planned prior to its release.



4. Rocky IV

Rocky IV is the highest grossing film of perhaps the most influential boxing franchise, Rocky. Rocky IV grossed USD 300 million worldwide against a budget of USD 28 million. It was the second highest grossing film of the year, worldwide. With Rocky IV, the glorious track record of massively successful Rocky films stretched to 4 films.

Rocky V is where Sylvester Stallone got a major jolt. The film was not received well and it continues to be said to be the worst film of the franchise. Rocky VI released years later and it was well received, both critically and commercially. After that, Stallone and team began work on a spinoff film, Creed. Creed was a huge success and so are its sequels.

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Rambo: First Blood Part II is the highest grossing Rambo film. It is the second film from the Rambo franchise. Despite mixed reviews, the movie emerged a major blockbuster and it continues to be one of Stallone’s highest grossing movies, even after almost 40 years of its release.

Rocky and Rambo are considered to be Stallone’s best box office bets and the fortune that he has built from these two franchises is no joke.

Following is a list of Sylvester Stallone's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Movies Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 USD 869 Million 2 Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 USD 845 Million 3 The Expendables 2 USD 315 Million 4 Rocky IV USD 300 Million* 5 Rambo First Blood Part 1 USD 300 Million*

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

Upcoming Sylvester Stallone Films

Sylvester Stallone has an exciting slate of movies ahead. His upcoming movies include action films like Armored and Alarum. Marvel Studios has also shown keen interest in having Stallone in more of their upcoming films and it is for the actor to decide.

Conclusion

Sylvester Stallone is an iconic movie star with historic movie successes. He continues to lead movies even after so many years. The audience loves him in his action avatar and it is obvious that they can’t wait for the actor’s upcoming films.

Which is your favourite film from Sylvester Stallone’s highest grossing movies list? Let us know in the comments below.

