Chelsea Blackwell’s Weight Loss: How the “Love Is Blind” Star Shed Pounds

Even though Chelsea Blackwell, the Love Is Blind star, received criticism for her “Megan Fox” look-alike comment and couldn’t get a happy ending in the show — she turned things around for herself by focusing on her health and fitness post the show. Recently, she shared all about her weight loss journey, sharing tips that helped her get in shape. In this article, we’ll learn all about Chelsea Blackwell’s weight loss journey in detail. But before we turn things serious by talking about weight loss tips, let’s take a look at Chelsea Blackwell’s profile and how she rose to stardom.

Who Is Chelsea Blackwell?

For those who regularly watch dating reality shows, Chelsea Blackwell won’t be a name they haven’t heard of. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Chelsea is a flight attendant and an event planner.

The 31-year-old flight attendant rose to fame with the show Love Is Blind. The Netflix show is hosted by the popular couple duo, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey. The show revolves around single men and women who date in the pods without looking at each other, trying to find their perfect partner.

Once they form a connection, they make a proposal and finally, there is a face-revelation, after which the engaged couples are sent for a vacation where they test if their physical connection is as strong as the emotional one and if “Love, really is blind?” The couple who make it through all the hardships get married and have a happily-ever-after story, like that of Lauren and Cameron (from Love Is Blind, Season 1).

Advertisement

Chelsea, too, went to the show in its sixth season to find her perfect man and met Jimmy Presnell, who she fell in love with in the pods. There were a lot of things that happened in the pods with the duo that stirred up controversies and got people talking about the couple, one of which was the famous or rather infamous, “Megan Fox” comment.

In the pods, there was a love triangle between Chelsea, Jimmy, and Jessica, with Jimmy being attracted to both of them. In one dating session, Chelsea candidly asked Jimmy if he had ever been told that he looked like a celebrity, to which he said “Yes.” Chelsea further said that she too gets to hear all the time that she looks like “Megan Fox.” She also asked him not to keep any high hopes, as she believes she mostly gets this comment because she has “dark hair and blue eyes.”

Advertisement

This was the moment that shook viewers, as they thought it wasn’t right on her part to say such a thing, as the show’s premise is based on finding love without seeing each other. Plus, many people started saying that she did that just so that Jimmy could pick her instead of Jessica. In fact, many people believed that Jimmy chose Chelsea only because of the “Megan Fox” comment.

During the face-to-face reveal of the couple, people created many videos saying that the awkwardness between them could be felt through the screens. Chelsea ran like anything when seeing her fiance and Jimmy didn’t look “happy” at all, according to the viewers. Plus, what stirred up the controversy even more was when he said in the confession room, “She definitely lied to me on some..uh how she looks. Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox. But, you know, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I’m very attracted to her. I can work with that.”

Advertisement

When the couple went on a vacation, their problems started, with Jimmy refusing to go to the altar and breaking off the engagement just a day before the wedding. Her screen relationship with Jimmy was one of the major highlights of the show.

After the show, Chelsea found happiness in her fitness journey and shared her weight loss tips (more on that below!)

Insights Into Chelsea Blackwell’s Weight Loss Journey

Motivation Behind Her Fitness Journey

In April, Chelsea shared that she had embarked on a health and fitness journey and could see some progress with respect to weight loss after making subtle changes in her lifestyle. She duly mentioned that she is not a “nutritionist” by any means and further added that she has never been a small girl in her life and she was perfectly “okay” with that. However, when she started feeling unhealthy, she decided to take things into her own hands and work on her fitness levels. Further, she explained that she wasn’t feeling strong and it affected her mental health and energy level, and hence, she decided to change things and achieve her health goals.

Read More: Lauren Alaina Weight Loss: The Singer’s Motivating Tale of Transformation

Advertisement

Chelsea Blackwell’s Diet Plan

Although the Love Is Blind Season 6 cast member hasn’t shared her complete meal plan, she did reveal that she focuses on intermittent fasting, staying hydrated, and eating a diet filled with protein-laden foods , fruits, and vegetables to keep slim down.

Intermittent Fasting: This type of fasting is basically an eating plan wherein a person eats during a particular time of the day and fasts for the rest of the day. 16:8 is one of the most common intermittent fasting patterns, which involves a person eating for 8 hours a day and fasting for 16 hours. Intermittent fasting has shown various health benefits, including better weight management, lower rate of inflammation, and improved energy levels (1). When it comes to Chelsea, she practices intermittent fasting regularly and has her first meal around noon.

Protein: This vital nutrient is needed not just for muscle-building but also to aid weight management. A high-protein diet can help satiate hunger, thereby mitigating false hunger pangs and keeping you full for a long period of time (2). The reality dating show star is a huge fan of protein diet and consumes protein with all her meals and that’s her “normal” diet. This may have helped her lose fat without burning muscles.

Advertisement

Fruits And Veggies: It’s a no-brainer that fruits and vegetables are packed with nutrients that improve overall health and must be consumed on a daily basis. As a part of a balanced diet, both fruits and veggies help lower cholesterol, regulate blood sugar levels, manage weight, improve digestion, and reduce the risk of various diseases (3), (4). Chelsea, too, eats plenty of fruits and vegetables and revealed that whenever she eats, she sticks to as many fruits and veggies as possible.

Hydration: Water is indeed the elixir of life! The flight attendant stays hydrated and makes it a point to drink 90 ounces of water every day. According to a study, drinking enough water throughout the day helps improve mood, reduce fatigue, and regulate body control (5).

The reality star confessed that even though she hasn’t lost a lot of weight, she feels much better. She further emphasized that she is never “hard” on herself and loves the fact that her skin looks better and she is able to deliver her best possible self.

Dieting is not the only thing that helped Chelsea shed pounds, she also did light exercises like walking to stay active!

Chelsea Blackwell’s Exercise Routine

Chelsea isn’t a huge fan of “gym” but gets her body moving by going for a walk every day for about 45 minutes. She stated that she loves going for a walk, as this is the time when she gets her “me-time” to meditate and listen to podcasts. Plus, the reality TV star also uses Whitney Simmons’ fitness app to achieve her fitness goals.

Even though walking is a mild cardio activity, it offers a lot of benefits — walking every day can help improve heart health, gut health, reduce stress, strengthen bones, and promote weight loss ( 6 ), ( 7 ).

Despite facing a lot of backlash for her “Megan Fox” comment on the show, Chelsea Blackwell gave it back to the trolls by focusing on her health journey. Blackwell’s weight loss journey proves that shedding pounds is possible by making small yet effective changes in one’s routine. By increasing her protein intake, consuming lots of fruits and vegetables, and staying active by walking every day, she managed to lose weight successfully. Her physical transformation helped her with emotional healing as well, which is great, and we can’t be anything but happy for her!

Sources

1. Health Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38955141/

Advertisement

2. Dietary Protein and Muscle Mass: Translating Science to Application and Health Benefit

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6566799/

3. Fruit and Vegetable Intake: Benefits and Progress of Nutrition Education Interventions- Narrative Review Article

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4644575/

4. Health Benefits of Fruits and Vegetables

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3649719/

5. Narrative Review of Hydration and Selected Health Outcomes in the General Population

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6356561/

6. Effectiveness of Long and Short Bout Walking on Increasing Physical Activity in Women

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3064872/

7. The multifaceted benefits of walking for healthy aging: from Blue Zones to molecular mechanisms

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10643563/