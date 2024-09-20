Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest airport-ready look in a pretty pink suit was proof of her fashion finesse. She opted for this simplistic yet stylish ethnic ensemble for her first public appearance after her wedding with Siddharth, and we loved the same. She totally proved that you don’t have to go overboard to look just incomparable with a natural-looking makeup look. The newlywed couple walked hand-in-hand, and we were super impressed by the incomparable look served by the new bride.

So, why don’t we dive right in and have a detailed glance at the Heeramandi actress’ pink-hued ethnic ensemble for a major dose of Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest look?

Aditi Rao Hydari is a true-blue fashionista, and her fierce ethnic fashion looks have always hit just the right mark. The latest pink-hued airport look was no exception. The stylish fit featured a stylish anarkali set, which looked all things amazing on the actress' alluring frame.

The charming look also served an effortlessly chic calf-length kurta with an alluring neckline that elevated the whole ensemble. The well-pleated silhouette of the kurta with shimmery embellishments at the edge, elevates the ethnic look. She further paired her kurta with matching high-waisted and floor-length pants with a rather fitted silhouette. This comfy addition elevated the whole look.

The actress also added a matching pink dupatta with red lace at its edges and floral embroidery work with classy embellishments, adding to the charming look. Aditi completed her look with metallic gold flat strappy sandals. They also gave a well-thought-out edge to the actress’ modern ethnic look. Her charming look showed us how simplicity can always be spectacular.

It’s quite safe to say that Aditi kept things minimalistic with her accessory choices for this one. She accessorized the outfit with a statement-worthy gold jhumkas. She also added gold rings on her fingers to add some elegance to her look. The classy choices also elevated the fit without actually stealing away from it. Her simple yet stylish choices showed us just how essential accessories can be.

Meanwhile, Aditi’s subtle makeup enhanced her natural beauty, with soft eyeshadow and volumizing mascara, which defined and highlighted her eyes. The subtle glow on her rouge cheeks and a matte pink lipstick perfectly complemented the rich golden hue of her ethnic outfit. Even her minimalistic black bindi looked just fabulous.

Aditi beautifully merged modern magic with the essence of timeless Indian heritage in this one, and we’re totally taking notes right here. Even her sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting was just the best choice for her airport look. The elegant pick framed her face to pure perfection, and we absolutely loved that.

But, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s pink anarkali suit look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

