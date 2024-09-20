Sobhita Dhulipala in organza saree for Love, Sitara promotions has us convinced she’ll be the prettiest minimalistic South Indian bride
Going by Sobhita Dhulipala's latest look for Love, Sitara promotions, we cannot help but already imagine her as a minimalistic South Indian bride.
No conventional lehenga or saree, Sobhita Dhulipala can still pull off any look with utmost ease and confidence. For the promotions of her upcoming web series- Love, Sitara, newly engaged Sobhita wore a lightweight organza saree styled with a brocade blouse. Considering the Made In Heaven star's love for six-yard staple, the stunner kept it as minimal as she could.
Going by Sobhita Dhulipala's latest look in sheer and easy-to-style organza saree, we cannot help but already imagine her as a minimalistic South Indian bride. It's a known fact that in recent times, be it an organza ethnic suit or saree, it has already won the hearts of everyone, from designers to Bollywood’s best-dressed beauties.
Putting the focus on the rich silk organza saree that oozes elegance and grace, Sobhita Dhulipala picked an understated brocade blouse that came with a plunging V-neckline.
Further, she let her minimal look do all the talking by keeping makeup subtle with loads of mascara, rusted lip color, blush highlighting her cheeks and a bindi. She opted for a half-up and half-down hairdo and a perfect accessory— a three-layered chain that came with traditional earrings. Further, she wore kadas on one hand and oxidised finger rings which could have been easily skipped.
Nevertheless, Sobhita's feather-light romantic saree takes us back to the golden era. If you have a day wedding around sooner or later, you can easily recreate this look.
On a related note, the golden blush color seems to be Sobhita's favourite as she wore a traditional half-saree style by Manish Malhotra for her engagement with Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Her engagement outfit in Uppada silk paid homage to rich traditions.
Rate Sobhita's style statement from 1/10 and let us know in the comment section below.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala goes absolutely in no-makeup look at Mumbai airport; heading to meet Naga Chaitanya?